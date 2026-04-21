What’s up with… D2D uptake, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica

In today’s industry news roundup: The number of direct-to-device (D2D) service connections has grown rapidly over the past six months, reports Ookla, thanks largely to launches by Starlink’s mobile operator partners, though the numbers have been shrinking in North America; Deutsche Telekom’s CEO is talking up the potential for sovereign AI service delivery in Europe; Telefónica is lauded by GlobalData for its enterprise mobility offerings; and more!

Direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services have been in the news a lot of late as mobile operators hook up with satellite providers to extend the reach of their mobile networks. Although D2D technology is still maturing and satellite constellations remain prone to major setbacks, independent network performance analysis firm Ookla has provided some figures to “shine a light on this emerging market and its growth potential”. First, the number of global D2D connections recorded by Ookla increased by roughly 24.5% between July 2025 and March 2026. The firm noted that this growth coincides with the launch of Starlink Mobile’s D2D services in a number of countries, including Chile, Ukraine, Peru, and the UK. However, growth in those countries was offset by a decline in the number of connections in the US and Canada in recent months. “This may correspond to moves by T-Mobile (in the US) and Rogers (in Canada) to begin charging some customers for D2D services, as well as other factors such as seasonal usage trends,” Ookla said. Overall, the US remains the leading D2D market with 45.9% of all global D2D connections in March 2026. Australia accounted for 18.1%, Chile 10% and Canada 9.8%. “Starlink accounted for the vast majority of these D2D samples, though Skylo and Lynk Global also generated some samples globally,” Ookla said. The research firm also pointed out that only a very small percentage of mobile users are connecting to D2D satellites in each of these countries. To find out more about Ookla’s D2D research, check out this report.

Deutsche Telekom (DT) CEO Tim Höttges rarely misses an opportunity to stress how important artificial intelligence (AI) is for the future of the group, as well as Germany and Europe as a whole. It, therefore, comes as little surprise that AI was very much on his mind during a keynote session at Hannover Messe, a major trade fair for the manufacturing industry that is taking place this week. He particularly highlighted DT’s own investment in AI infrastructure (such as its Industrial AI Cloud, or AI factory, in Munich), and also referenced the growing preoccupation with sovereignty in order to reduce reliance on non-European AI and cloud providers. “Where AI and sovereignty come together, progress is emerging,” said Höttges. “Germany has all the prerequisites for this: A strong industrial base, engineering skills and the ability to combine production with the latest technologies. If we do that consistently, Germany will not just keep up with the others. We will play in the front.” He also believes that Germany and Europe have the “prerequisites” to play a leading role in physical AI, or the application of AI in the industrial environment.

Indeed, DT is very much at the forefront of Europe’s digital sovereignty push. The group’s enterprise services unit T-Systems recently expanded its T Cloud Public platform so that it offers European users a regional alternative to US cloud services hegemony. It has now been announced that EDAG Group, described as an independent engineering services provider in the fields of mobility, defence, industry and public solutions, will run its industrial “metaverse” platform Metys on T Cloud Public. In addition, Metys will use DT’s AI factory in Munich to support industrial AI workloads. Harald Keller, CEO of the EDAG Group, made the lofty claim that Metys is “laying the foundation for end-to-end digital value creation – from development through [to] production. Telekom’s cloud infrastructure provides us with the necessary scalability, security and performance”. Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems, added that a “sovereign European infrastructure is not a luxury project but a competitive advantage – especially for Germany’s SMEs. By combining T Cloud Public, the Industrial AI Cloud and EDAG, we offer a sovereign, high-performance solution that makes it easier for SMEs to adopt AI and cloud technologies.” You can read more about DT’s tie-up with the Metys platform in this press release.

Staying on the theme of enterprise service offerings, research and analyst group GlobalData has given a boost to Telefónica by putting it at the top of its global ranking of enterprise mobility service providers. In its recent report, Global Enterprise Mobility Services: Competitive Landscape Assessment, the research firm rates Telefónica as a “leader” for its operations, managed services, and professional services in enterprise mobility. It particularly cited the Spanish group’s strong capabilities in connectivity, unified device management, mobile security, device lifecycle management and enterprise applications.

Ahead of its move into new headquarters in the centre of Dublin, Vodafone Ireland has reportedly announced plans to invest an additional €360m by 2030. According to RTE, €200m is earmarked for the further evolution of the mobile network, and €160m for digital and IT spend. Sabrina Casalta, who was appointed to the post of Vodafone Ireland CEO in May 2025, stated that the operator is “continuing to strengthen our network and digital capabilities, so customers benefit from fast, reliable and resilient connectivity and an enhanced experience”. The extra funds will apparently be used to invest in AI, the internet of things (IoT) and smart city applications as well as improved customer platforms and critical infrastructure upgrades. RTE noted that more than 2,000 people work with Vodafone Ireland across its headquarters and 80 retail stores nationwide. Over 850 people will be based in the new city centre office, it added.

– The staff, TelecomTV