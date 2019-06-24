Why the industry must embrace an open mindset
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/z19seAGY-_E?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The Digital Service Provider: Episode 1.8
The route from CSP to DSP is Open, but this means embracing the principals of the Open Service Provider: yes, open networking, but also an open culture, ecosystem and services. But do CSPs fully understand the total impact of this across their organisations, and the need to adopt an open mindset? All of this openness needs management support from the Board, but industry-wide this doesn’t seem to be a top-down directive, it appears that this need for change is being driven through the CTO and IT departments. What needs to change within CSPs to reinforce this open mindset?
Featuring:
- Rabi Abdel, NFV and SDN Lead Architect, Vodafone Group
- Darrell Jordan-Smith, VP Global Telecom Sales, Red Hat
- Bryan Madden, Director of Marketing, Network Platforms Group, Intel
- Christopher Price, President, Ericsson Software Technology
Filmed at: DSP Leaders Forum 2019, Windsor, UK
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.