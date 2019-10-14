Why Cloud Native is important to CSPs

There is a growing feeling that the telecoms industry has spent too long on network virtualisation and instead needs to redirect its long-term focus on cloud native technologies, as CSPs look to become more like the cloud providers and ramp up their ability to offer agile, dynamic digital services. These cloud native technologies, which are being continuously developed and improved by the open source community, have been instrumental to the success of the hyper-scale cloud companies. CSPs now want to use these proven methodologies to cost-effectively scale their operational requirements.

Featuring:

Dan Kohn, Executive Director, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, The Linux Foundation

Markus Wuepping, Head of Cloud Centre of Excellence, Vodafone

Azhar Sayeed, Chief Architect, Red Hat

Frederick Kautz, Head of Edge Infrastructure, doc.ai

Taylor Carpenter, Partner, Vulk Cooperative

Sergio Gonzalez, Cloud Architect, Microsoft

Filmed at: ONS Europe, Antwerp, Belgium, September 2019