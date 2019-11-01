Where is the value of open source in next generation networks, where are the locations that open source can be leveraged to deliver functional value in 5G and MEC networks, and what are the main deployment challenges that CSPs need to consider? Doing open source well is challenging, so what have CSPs learned from early deployments? Beyond technological changes to the network, the service provider internal culture also plays a crucial role for successful implementation of open source.

Featuring:

Mark Whiteway, Head of Sales Europe, Lumina Networks

Timo Jokiaho, Global Lead - Telco Partner Technology Development, Red Hat

Cengiz Alaettinoglu, CTO, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena

Anat Kleinmann, Solution Architect Director, Amdocs

Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress, The Hague, October 2019