The streaming video opportunity for CSPs
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AhrHe31Hdf8?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The Digital Service Provider: Episode 1.20
The rise in the number of OTT video streaming services is fundamentally reshaping the broadcast industry. For CSPs looking to explore new revenue areas with TV-like services, this opens up significant opportunities. However, given that bespoke digital service companies, such as Netflix, are purely focused on this sector and fully optimised to deliver on one revenue line, is it even possible for a multi-service company – such as a telco – to compete? What strengths can a telco bring to play and how can they assert themselves into this market? And how will the arrival of 5G impact the future of broadcasting?
Featuring:
- Lars Larsson, CEO, Varnish Software
- Richard Craig-McFeely, Strategy & Marketing Director, Digital Media, Interxion
Filmed at: TelecomTV, London, August 2019
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.