The inexorable rise of the public Cloud
The Digital Service Provider: Episode 1.7
Telcos have been trying to catch the illusive cloud wave for some time now, but it’s game over in terms of public cloud – and they lost. However, will the emergence in popularity of the hybrid cloud offer new opportunities, and is there a mutual benefit to communications service providers and the hyper-scale cloud providers collaborating on new services and customer engagement strategies? At the inaugural DSP Leaders Forum, we asked both sets of players how they see cloud shaping the evolving telecoms sector.
Featuring:
- Neil McRae, Chief Architect, BT
- Paul Thomas, Telecom Sector Lead, Google Cloud
- Martin Taylor, Chief Technical Officer, Metaswitch
- Marisa Viveros, VP Strategy and Solutions, IBM Global
Filmed at DSP Leaders Forum, May 2019
