The inexorable rise of the public Cloud

Telcos have been trying to catch the illusive cloud wave for some time now, but it’s game over in terms of public cloud – and they lost. However, will the emergence in popularity of the hybrid cloud offer new opportunities, and is there a mutual benefit to communications service providers and the hyper-scale cloud providers collaborating on new services and customer engagement strategies? At the inaugural DSP Leaders Forum, we asked both sets of players how they see cloud shaping the evolving telecoms sector.