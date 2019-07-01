The CSP journey to becoming a Digital Service Provider
The Digital Service Provider: Episode 1.10
How will the next generation Digital Service Providers be different to the CSPs of today? And what is the best way of ensuring a successful transformation? At the close of the inaugural DSP Leaders Forum, we invited five leading service providers to share their views. We also asked what is the best way of ensuring a successful transformation and to avoid risks, and what support they need from the wider telecoms ecosystem.
Featuring:
- Neil McRae, Chief Architect, BT
- Yves Bellégo, Director of Network Strategy, Orange Group
- Leon Chang, Director, Technical Architecture, AT&T
- Rabi Abdel, NFV and SDN Lead Architect, Vodafone Group
- Klaus Martiny, Senior Program Manager, Deutsche Telekom
Filmed at: DSP Leaders Forum 2019, Windsor, UK
