Telcos need to first define the network Edge before they can leverage its strategic value

Hitch your wagons, grab your shovel and pan, and get prospecting – the Edge is the new gold rush. Of course, you first have to locate the Edge, which is not as easy as it may seem. CSPs, vendors, cloud providers, enterprises and IoT companies all positioning themselves for control of this strategic asset. But with so many industries determined to capitalise on new network edge technologies and services, where is the real value for service providers? And how do they make sure the opportunity doesn’t go the way of the Cloud and they miss out? We ask why the special focus on Edge, what makes these sites unique, and exactly how do CSPs alter their approach to installation and operation. Are we in for a prolonged period of intense competition, or are we perhaps going to see new Edge companies – like the new Cloud companies before them – emerge and take the spoils?

Featuring: Leon Chang, Director, Technical Architecture, AT&T

Alex Quach, VP & GM Wireline and Core Network Division, Intel

Mike Hansen, AVP, Open Telco Strategies, Red Hat

Constantine Polychronopoulos, VP and CTO, Telco Business Unit, VMware

Harry Smeenk, Chief Business Development Officer, TIA

Filmed at: DSP Leaders Forum 2019, Windsor, UK