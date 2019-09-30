OSP TV Weekly Series

OSP TV Weekly Series

Rethinking OSS/BSS for agile, cloud native operations

Guy Daniels
By Guy Daniels

Sep 30, 2019

Embed

To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:

<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/i2yEGhaQVDk?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Digital Service Provider, Episode 1.23

Network transformation through using cloud native software and technologies also requires CSPs to simultaneously address operations transformation. If they neglect OSS/BSS transformation when deploying new network capabilities, they risk future complications. So what are the main issues surrounding cloud native for telcos and how can these technologies and methodologies be applied  to OSS and BSS operations?
 
Featuring:
  • Ken Mawbey, VP of Product Marketing, Zephyrtel
  • Satish Kale, Principal Solutions Architect, Middleware, Red Hat
  • Mark Newman, Chief Analyst, TM Forum
 
Filmed at: TelecomTV Studios, London, September 2019
More Like This

Email Newsletters

Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.

Subscribe