Rethinking OSS/BSS for agile, cloud native operations
The Digital Service Provider, Episode 1.23
Network transformation through using cloud native software and technologies also requires CSPs to simultaneously address operations transformation. If they neglect OSS/BSS transformation when deploying new network capabilities, they risk future complications. So what are the main issues surrounding cloud native for telcos and how can these technologies and methodologies be applied to OSS and BSS operations?
Featuring:
- Ken Mawbey, VP of Product Marketing, Zephyrtel
- Satish Kale, Principal Solutions Architect, Middleware, Red Hat
- Mark Newman, Chief Analyst, TM Forum
Filmed at: TelecomTV Studios, London, September 2019
