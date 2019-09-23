Progress on ETSI and LFN collaboration
The Digital Service Provider Episode 1.22
CSPs are becoming increasingly anxious to improve communication and collaboration between the traditional standards development bodies, such as ETSI, and the open source community. Whilst each side has its own agendas and goals, they both agree on the need for an improved cooperation relationship. In April this year, ETSI signed a legal MoU with the Linux Foundation to foster better collaboration. Since then, a number of open source projects have started to take advantage of this agreement, yet there remains much more still to do.
Featuring:
- Luis Jorge Romero, Director General, ETSI
- Heather Kirksey, VP Community and Ecosystem Development, Linux Foundation
Filmed at: Deutsche Telekom, Bonn, Germany, September 2019
