Prioritising technology choices: evolution or revolution?

Evolution or revolution? How do CSPs engineer and re-architect their networks to ease their transformation to Digital Service Providers? What is this future network we're trying to achieve and what does it look like? And in terms of technology, what is the end goal for service providers? But it's also a very different way of thinking, with CSPs asking themselves where they really create value. Do they have the time to invest in building their own complete network stack over a number of years, or do they need to adopt more agile approaches and take a disruptive step and move away from evolution to revolution?

Featuring:

Josie Smith, IT Architecture Director, BT

Constantine Polychronopoulos, VP and CTO, Telco Business Unit, VMware

Alex Quach, VP & GM, Wireline and Core Network Division, Network Platforms Group, Intel

Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker Technology

Klaus Martiny, ZSM ISG Chair, ETSI

Matthew Finnie, Founder, Aavistus Technology Partners

Filmed at DSP Leaders Forum, May 2019