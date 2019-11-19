Managing the evolution from NFV through to Cloud Native
The Digital Service Provider, Episode 1.30
Have CSPs spent too long on virtualisation and is it now time to look beyond NFV and get serious about Cloud Native? But how should these technologies, which include containers, micro services and Kubernetes orchestrators, best be incorporated into a telecoms network? What about the ongoing substantial investment – in terms of both time and money – that the industry has made in NFV? There is increasing support for the idea that CSPs have spent too long on virtualisation and that it is now time to look beyond NFV. Has this time been wasted, or is NFV a necessary step on the path to Cloud Native? Does the industry need a sudden course correction, or is the more pragmatic approach to deploy cloud native alongside NFV?
Featuring:
- Diego Lopez, Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica
- Victoria Lonker, Vice President of Product Management & Development, Verizon
- Jehanne Savi, SVP Innovation for Future Connectivity Business, Orange
- Rabi Abdel, Principal Cloud Architect and Senior Manager, Vodafone Group
- Paolo Fasano, SDN Head, TIM Group
- Peter Konings, Director, Verizon Global Products, EMEA, Verizon Business Group
- Jim St. Leger, Director, Open Source Strategist, Intel
- Javier Benitez, Senior Network Architect, Colt
Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2019, The Hague
