How to ensure that open source projects deliver on their full potential

The move by telcos towards using open source projects is picking up pace, with many of them getting further involved with the community. But how do CSPs ensure that open source projects deliver on their full potential and help them achieve their goals and objectives? Furthermore, can we be certain that the community supports continued improvements to the scalability of open source, as its utilisation in the network increases?

Featuring:

Markus Wuepping, Head of Cloud Centre of Excellence, Vodafone

Heather Kirksey, VP, Community and Ecosystem Development, Linux Foundation

Tom Nadeau, Director of NFV Software Engineering, Red Hat

Frederick Kautz, Head of Edge Infrastructure, doc.ai

Taylor Carpenter, Partner, Vulk Cooperative

Alla Goldner, Director of Technology, Strategy and Standardization, Amdocs

Azhar Sayeed, Chief Architect, Red Hat

Filmed at: ONS Europe, Antwerp, Belgium, September 2019