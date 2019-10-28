How to ensure that open source projects deliver on their full potential
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/07lbUdnbVsU?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The Digital Service Provider, Episode 1.27
The move by telcos towards using open source projects is picking up pace, with many of them getting further involved with the community. But how do CSPs ensure that open source projects deliver on their full potential and help them achieve their goals and objectives? Furthermore, can we be certain that the community supports continued improvements to the scalability of open source, as its utilisation in the network increases?
Featuring:
- Markus Wuepping, Head of Cloud Centre of Excellence, Vodafone
- Heather Kirksey, VP, Community and Ecosystem Development, Linux Foundation
- Tom Nadeau, Director of NFV Software Engineering, Red Hat
- Frederick Kautz, Head of Edge Infrastructure, doc.ai
- Taylor Carpenter, Partner, Vulk Cooperative
- Alla Goldner, Director of Technology, Strategy and Standardization, Amdocs
- Azhar Sayeed, Chief Architect, Red Hat
Filmed at: ONS Europe, Antwerp, Belgium, September 2019
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.