End-to-end service assurance in mixed physical and virtual networks
The Digital Service Provider: Episode 1.19
CSPs need to embrace automated operations if they are to successfully run and monetising 5G at scale, which means an increasing reliance on end-to-end service assurance. Assuring these new networks and accompanying digital services with real-time insight is becoming critical. Automated service assurance holds the promise for CSPs to accelerate the service lifecycle, reduce costs and enable differentiated Quality of Service. But what does this entail and what’s the best way to approach this in today’s multi-cloud environment?
Featuring:
- Mark Henry, Technology & Business Strategy Director, BT
- Serge Marokhovsky, Director of Product Management, Network Analytics, VMware
- Andrew Coward, CEO, Lumina Networks
Filmed at: TelecomTV, London, August 2019
