Developing the Open Edge

Other than perhaps 5G, nothing generates as much excitement and interest within the telecoms industry as the Edge. Despite all the early hype that surrounds it, the potential is vast and it’s there for all to see. Which is why there are so many projects, communities and industry bodies working to define suitable architectures, models and standards. It’s the new Gold Rush, as these groups rush to stake out their territorial claims, before the inevitable consolidation begins. But how to make sense of it all? And is there a danger of reinventing or duplicating work? Thankfully, there are signs that a number of projects and groups are starting to collaborate and engage in meaningful dialogue, which ultimately will result in a more stable environment in which CSPs can develop the full potential of Edge Networks.
Featuring:
- Beth Cohen, NFV/SDN Network Product Strategy, Verizon
- Chris Price, President, Ericsson Software Technology
- Alex Reznik, Chair, ETSI MEC ISG
- Jason Hoffman, CEO, MobiledgeX
- Ildiko Vancsa, Ecosystem Technical Lead, OpenStack Foundation
- Bryan Madden, Director of Marketing, Network Platforms Group, Intel
