CSPs launch the Common NFVi Telco Task Force

Faced with very real concerns that the emerging NFV infrastructure solutions could result in considerable market fragmentation, a group of service providers - including AT&T, Verizon and Vodafone - are working with the LF Networking community and its OPNFV project to try and harmonise NFVi development. Building on initial work done within the GSMA, the CSPs have created the Common NFVi Telco Task Force. The goal is to define a common platform that all CSPs can work with, to avoid competing at the infrastructure level and instead shift the focus to the service layer. It is further evidence that the major service providers are taking firm control over network technology evolution, and no longer leaving matters to their vendor partners.

Featuring:

Amy Wheelus, VP Network Cloud, AT&T

Rabi Abdel, Network Virtualization and SDN/NFV Lead Architect, Vodafone

Beth Cohen, NFV/SDN Network Product Strategy, Verizon

Heather Kirksey, VP, Community & Ecosystem Development, The Linux Foundation

Filmed at ONS North America 2019, San Jose, United States

OSP TV: Series 1: Episode 5