CNTT builds consensus on NFV infrastructure

Work on creating a common understanding for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is well underway but NFV infrastructure needs to be deployed somewhere – in a data centre, central office or a box on the edge – and this infrastructure piece does not yet have a well-defined standard. The Common NFVi Telco Taskforce (CNTT) was created earlier this year by a group of global CSPs to establish a reference model, discrete architectures and a common understanding of the infrastructure needed to support the NFVs. The group has now secured joint GSMA/OPNFV sponsorship, has opened up to include input from vendors, and is almost ready to release its first set of recommendations. Key members of CNTT discuss the problems associated with NFVi and how the group intends to improve the situation. They detail the accomplishments made to date and what to expect for the rest of the year.

Featuring:

Rabi Abdel, NFV and SDN Lead Architect, Vodafone Group

Beth Cohen, NFV/SDN Network Product Strategy, Verizon

Vincent Danno, Director Broadband, IoT, Virtualisation, Orange

Gergely Csatári, Senior Specialist, Open Source, Nokia

Filmed at: ONS Europe, Antwerp, Belgium, September 2019