Cloud native connectivity provider Rakuten Mobile will “definitely go global”

A visit to a Facebook data centre over six years ago provided the inspiration for Rakuten Mobile. The way Facebook managed its IT operations was fundamentally different to how telcos implemented and ran their own networks operations. So when Tareq Amin assumed the role of CTO at Rakuten Mobile, the goal was very clear: to create the world’s first end-to-end telecoms network using cloud native architectures, using full automation and zero touch provisioning to change the way that service providers provision, deploy, engineer and architect their networks, moving workloads to the cloud and adopting an IT-centric mentality. For the moment, Rakuten is deploying a mix of VMs and containers to run its software functions, but the objective is to move into a completely containerized, microservices orientated architecture by 2021.

Meanwhile, as the service provider perfects its network in Japan, it also has more global ambitions. Rakuten has confirmed plans to go global, taking its cloud connectivity platform to partners in overseas markets starting next year.

Tareq Amin, CTO, Rakuten Mobile

Filmed at: TIP Summit, Amsterdam, November 2019