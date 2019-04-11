Telcos need to take ownership of open source or risk losing a golden opportunity

How do telcos accelerate the process of getting verified VNFs up and working on their NFV infrastructures?

“Right now, we have really no single defined reference model,” explained Amy Wheelus, VP Network Cloud at AT&T. “We have several different models and architectures that are out there for VNF certifications. There's not a single place for VNFs to come get certified, and there's not a process in place to influence and create – from a service provider perspective – a lifecycle for NFV and VNF creation.”

The industry is currently trying to support around 40 flavours of NFVi now, with this number certain to increase with time. The big question is how on earth you test and verify the rapidly increasing number of VNFs against these? The matrix of tests required becomes an increasingly complex and time consuming process. The solution, therefore, could be to reduce the number of NFVi models to single digits (three is being touted, but not yet confirmed).

Hence the task force, which is building on the work done recently between Orange and Vodafone and the GSMA. The loosely affiliated group comprises AT&T, Bell, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Jio, Orange, SK Telecom, Telstra, Verizon and Vodafone. The group, which is open to other CSP to join, wants to bring together the work going on in OPNFV and the new OPNFV Verification Platform (OVP), with the initial work via the GSMA – although there is considerable behind-the-scenes reluctance to having the GSMA play a central role. They want to create a new framework for the ecosystem that will lead to reduce time and reduced costs not only for the service providers, but for the vendors as well, and one which will be flexible enough to enable the addition of cloud-native NFs at a later date.

“We are all struggling with the same problem,” said Beth Cohen, SDN Product Strategist, Verizon. “We're all working with the same vendors and we're giving them different standards. So this saves a lot of time for us and it saves a whole lot of time for vendors.”

This is, by definition, a telco-led task force, there is no seat at the table for vendors. At least not yet.

“It’s kind of like, you want your parents to have their discussion privately before they go in to talk to the kids; there's gonna be some parent discussion here,” quipped Mark Cottrell, AVP at AT&T. “So I think we've got to get those ducks in a row, before we have that conversation with a broader community.”