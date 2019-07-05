Telcos look to jump start NFVi as they set their sights on a cloud native future

It could turn out that 2019 marks the year that NFV got the defibrillator treatment and righted the dysrhythmia that has been affecting the community for the past couple of years. In May we broke the news of the formation of the Common NFVi Telco Taskforce – a group of ten CSPs working within the Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) to create a common NFVi framework, building on preliminary studies done at the GSMA (and which was formally ratified last week). Then we heard news about efforts from the ETSI NFV industry standards group (NFV ISG) to increase focus on NFVi with its forthcoming Release 4 to support lightweight virtualization technologies and optimisation methods to couple VNFs. This is in addition to new features for Release 3 that it hopes will better align the NFV specification with the demands coming out of 3GPP for future 5G standards releases.

The Common NFVi Telco Taskforce is something of a new approach to cross-industry collaboration, with its roots in the GSMA but its growth firmly at LFN. In the space of a couple of months, the Taskforce has increased its CSP numbers to around 16 or so, most of them Tier One operators. It has announced a meeting in Paris (hosted by Orange) later this month where it plans to introduce its initial work to the broader telecoms community.

“Operators see huge benefits of moving from physical networks to virtualised and ultimately to completely cloud native infrastructure,” David Hutton, Head of Networks at the GSMA, told TelecomTV during a briefing call. “The big Tier One operators, who are a lot further along that journey compared to others, are still finding it quite difficult to try and integrate all the new infrastructure into their network. For the different vendor VNFs there’s different requirements that they place on hardware and software, so every time that [CSPs] want to integrate the new components around their network they have to make serious changes to integrate it up and down that particular stack. So for the view that we have – and this is driven by our operators and their requirements – is to try and simplify this process and do some profiling of what that infrastructure would actually look like.”

He added: “I think the hard work and efforts that we're doing now with our major operator support is really going to benefit the the industry and the and the ecosystem as a whole.”

“The infrastructure layer is not going to be the place where we as operators differentiate ourselves,” said Mark Cottrell, AVP Domain 2.0 and Cloud at AT&T and founding member of the Taskforce. “We want to step back and bring together kind of a united front. And the key here is GSMA and OPNFV.”

The Taskforce has a three-step approach to its mission:

“Step one is to get to a really good initial model and that's what we're going to present to everybody in Paris,” explained Cottrell. “Then we start to come up with a set of discrete reference architectures that we can build the VNFs towards and can implement them into our respective networks. Phase three becomes really critical – it's what I call the lifecycle side of this equation, so as the Taskforce fades away over time a feedback loop back to OPNFV to improve the hardening of that certification process becomes critical.”

Faced with countless NFVi architectures today (one estimate puts it at over 60), how far should the industry seek to reduce the number? Is it viable to create a single framework? Probably not, but the Taskforce is certainly looking at single digits.

“I will say most people, when we talk about it, you never hear the word beyond ten,” said Cottrell. “You know, some of us will say we'd like to see one to three, others will say five or six. I'd say less than 10 is probably everyone's perspective.It'll be more than one, but I'll say less than 10.”