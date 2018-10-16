US regulator gets himself in a bind by trying to square a circle

Yesterday, yet another blatant example of the the dark art of ventriloquial doublespeak was evinced by the American ISP's favourite sock puppet, Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Pai was outlining to the the US Court of Appeals in Washington DC the regulator's defence of its repeal of the net neutrality regulations that were enacted during the time of the Obama presidency.

He told the court that broadband "is not a telecommunications service" as defined by earlier federal laws , but is instead an "information service" and, as such, cannot be subject to "common carrier" controls such as net neutrality.

Thus, according to the chairman's convoluted argument (to call it 'logic' would be to overgild an already blowsy lily) the FCC simply does not have the legal authority to maintain and enforce net neutrality because it is only empowered to impose common carrier regulations on telecommunications services. Pai added, "Given these classification decisions, the Commission determined that the Communications Act does not endow it with legal authority to retain the former conduct rules."

The FCC is in the Court of Appeals to defend itself and its actions in repealing net neutrality regulations (passed 3 -2 on partizan party political lines) against a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of 22 US states and the District of Colombia demanding that the status quo ante by reimposed and net neutrality be reinstated.

It should be remembered that in 2016 the Washington DC appeals court decided that the Obama-era net neutrality rules were indeed legal and kept them on the statute books despite the concerted efforts of the nation's powerful ISPs and broadband providers to have them struck down.

Later, the by now Republican-dominated FCC board went ahead and repealed net neutrality anyway, Now, in this latest twist, Ajit Pai is claiming that not only were the Obama-era regulations wrong in thought, deed and implementation, but that the FCC actually has no authority to impose any net neutrality regulations at all.

Quite how Pai can now square the circle and continue to claim to have the power to prevent individual state legislatures from enacting their own net neutrality laws remains to be seen, but the master of corkscrew thinking will no doubt come up with something tortuously circumvoluted when the Appeals case opens properly in February next year. However, by then the November US mid-term elections will be history and the political landscape may look a bit different.