Californian senators hit back at Agitated Pai over his effort to take over the Internet

Even before he was appointed Chairman of the FCC by Donald Trump, Ajit Pai was busy burnishing his business-friendly anti-regulation credentials. He said, "We need to fire up the weed whacker and remove those rules that are holding back investment, innovation, and job creation." And if that isn't clear enough evidence of his ideological determination to dismantle the Obama-era net neutrality regulations, there was a further clue in the title of his policy initiative, the "Restoring Internet Freedom Order". Straight out of the "How to be a Tinpot Despot" that one.

Once he became Chairman of the FCC, Ajit Pai duly took up cudgels and tried to bash the living daylights out of net neutrality but, as others in the past have learned, the only way to eat an elephant is to do it a bit at a time. Adit Pai's eyes though are bigger than his belly and he attempted to consume the entire mammoth of years of net neutrality regulations, tusks, trunk, toenails and all, at one sitting.

It was a capital mistake to do so rather than pick specific grounds on which to fight and win a series of small but cumulatively important battles that would have helped his overall campaign over time. But no, he's a weed-whacker in a hurry and now he's surprised and angry as more and more states (29 so far and counting) line up to to fight back and introduce their own net neutrality regulations to reinstate what they describe as "fair and open access to the Internet."

Scott Weiner says he fully expects that California's initiative will be challenged in the courts over the contention that federal rights take precedence over states rights as far as broadband is concerned and so is getting his retaliation in early, practicing his rebuttals and emphasising that California's proposals based around "a broad coalition of consumer groups, groups advocating for low income people, small and mid-size technology companies, labour unions and President Obama's FCC chairman, Tom Wheeler."

Meanwhile, Senator Kevin de León says, "When Washington, D.C. abandons its obligation to protect American consumers from predatory special interests, California must step up and do D.C.’s job. Net neutrality is critical to safeguarding the integrity of our democracy, which is why we are committed to making sure that every single Californian has equal access to the information and resources on the Internet."

Finally, it might behove us to remember that ISPs sell Internet services, not the Internet itself.

The clue is in the fact that they are called Internet Services Providers. It means they are selling Internet access and a Californian ISP sells Internet access services that are applied across and completely within the State of California itself and nowhere else. However, when the subscribers to an ISPs services access the Internet, he or she can wander off to browse and download data from anywhere they like.

It's not for the ISPs to circumscribe where their customers go once they are online. Basically, the FCC is being hoist by its own petard. The regulator admits and agrees that ISPs are not selling telecoms but access to a public network and California's net neutrality proposals are designed to ensure that ISPs must treat all data equally. As the judge told the bigamist, "You can't have your Kate and Edith".

The battle lines are drawn and we can be sure that this is going to be a long war or attrition. Back in August 1914 the British firmly believed their little spat with the German Kaiser would be done and dusted by Christmas. It wasn't.​