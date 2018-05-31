BBC to stream live UHD HDR coverage of World Cup, along with VR trials

UK and global broadcast giant BBC is taking another tentative step towards the 4K world, to the obvious joy of the millions of viewers who have been persuaded to upgrade their TVs to Ultra HD – despite a woeful lack of content. The broadcaster has today announced that it will screen the FIFA World Cup in Russia in June in UHD – or rather 29 of the 33 games the BBC has rights to broadcast. The BBC will use the Hybrid Log-Gamma version of HDR it invented with Japanese broadcaster NHK, which has been lauded by the industry as providing improved picture quality not only to HDR UHD devices, but also to most Standard Dynamic Range UHD devices. However, there’s a catch…

This remains a trial (following on from the Blue Planet experiment) and will be restricted to its iPlayer streaming app; so no terrestrial broadcast unfortunately. It will also be restricted to just “a limited number” of streams per game. The actual number remains a mystery, but the BBC says that the trial will be available “to tens of thousands of people to watch on a first-come, first-served basis”.

And there’s another catch – to receive the true 50 frames per second, 3840 pixel Ultra HD and HDR picture quality, the BBC warns you will need an Internet connection “of at least 40Mbit/s”. Even for the less than scintillating 2560 pixel UHD image you will still need upwards of 20Mbit/s. Compare this to the BBC’s bandwidth recommendations of 2.8Mbit/s for HD and just 1.5Mbit/s for SD. Having access to a consistent 40Mbit/s or more is still a luxury for most parts of the UK (for example, although I pay for a 72Mbit/s line, the real-world speed just about hits the 40 to 45 mark, on a good day).

Well, they did say it was a trial. Although one wonders what the objectives are? The BBC surely knows this is not going to scale to the wider populace, and that better codecs are going to be needed and compromises made – they can’t wait for the entire country to receive Gigabit broadband upgrades. It also restricts how the matches will be watched – forget LTE, and forget (for most people) WiFi. You’re going to have to use Ethernet cable to ensure maximum connectivity speeds – in an age where we are being persuaded to ditch wired and go all-in with wireless.

The BBC says the experience and data gathered from this trial will help it to optimise UHD delivery in the future. The trial also helps the BBC and wider industry prepare for a time when delivering such large-scale events in such high quality, for larger audiences, over the open Internet is normal. In what must surely produce a groan from telcos, the BBC says it sees the Internet as an important distribution channel in the future. Waiter, more bandwidth please.