Pitchforks re-sharpened for Huawei

Perhaps the strangest contribution this week came from Florida's Republican senator Marco Rubio. In an op-ed for the UK's Telegraph, he demonstrated, very succinctly, why he's not really qualified to comment on telecoms.

"I am alarmed to see the UK framing its decision on 5G as a false choice between Huawei today or lagging behind forever," he wrote. "Compelling market alternatives to Huawei exist, despite Beijing's best efforts to tilt the market toward Huawei through subsidies and political pressure."

Rubio either deliberately or due to ignorance glosses over the fact that some operators in the UK already use Huawei RAN equipment in their LTE networks, which as we all know is used for the control plane in non-standalone 5G.

So yes, compelling alternatives do exist, but an operator that is already on a Huawei glide-path to NSA 5G and eventually SA 5G will understandably be reluctant to go to the trouble of deploying another vendor's 5G RAN equipment and getting it to work with the LTE layer. Technically it is possible, but as this article from The Mobile Network points out, there are potential drawbacks in doing so. That leaves ripping out and replacing, which costs money and takes time. Hence the warnings from operators are justified.

Rubio also insisted that keeping Huawei out of core networks won't work because "the core and periphery of a network are one and the same, meaning that giving Huawei any access poses a tremendous risk."

Wrong. Again.

As David Kennedy, practice leader, Asia-Pacific, at Ovum pointed out in a report last summer, the edge is not the RAN.

"Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) on the network does not affect the core/RAN separation, as MEC is defined and implemented as an Application Function (AF) of the core network in 5G," he wrote. "5G security is an evolution of the 4G security with enhancements to address known 4G vulnerabilities. It introduces no radical changes to a security architecture based on a clear core/RAN separation."

Rubio then reheats some old news about software vulnerabilities, and then says Huawei is complicit in the oppression of Uighurs because it supplied surveillance equipment.

People in glass houses, Marco.

While there's no excusing the oppression of Uighurs, as civil rights lawyer Michelle Alexander wrote in her book, The New Jim Crow: no other country in the world imprisons more of its racial or ethnic minorities than the US. "The United States imprisons a larger percentage of its black population than South Africa did at the height of apartheid."

In her New York Times column last week, Alexander mourned the lack of progress since her book's publication, noting, among other things, Trump's expanded use of private prisons. There is also the matter of the large numbers of vulnerable migrant children separated from their parents and detained in camps.

Oh, and here is a handy map showing widespread use of facial recognition technology in the US. So yes, China's policy of mass surveillance and incarceration is reprehensible, but no one should pretend the US is some model of restraint in this area.