Telefonica Germany will use Huawei for its 5G network

Telefonica Germany has named Huawei as one of the suppliers for its 5G deployment, as the operator detailed plans to slash its dividend and plough the money into its networks instead.

Huawei, in addition to Nokia, will provide equipment specifically for the RAN. Unsurprisingly in light of all the fuss about the Huawei, Telefonica emphasised its commitment to ensuring its 5G network won't jeopardise security. So, as well as not relying on a single vendor, Telefonica said its agreements with Huawei and Nokia are subject to the successful safety certification of the companies and their products.

"In this way, Telefonica Germany is taking into account the ongoing political process of establishing these security guidelines without delaying the start of the 5G expansion," said Telefonica, in a statement.

Indeed, Germany is the midst of tightening up security regulations for operators. Among the proposals included in a consultation launched in October are a requirement for telcos to obtain proof of their suppliers' trustworthiness, and avoid relying on a single vendor.

Germany came close to banning Huawei from 5G network deals early this year, but reason prevailed, thanks in part to operators warning that without Huawei kit, their 5G networks were at risk of being delayed, and would cost many billions of euros more to deploy.

Telefonica said it plans to commence its 5G rollout in the first quarter of 2020, starting with Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich.

"By the end of 2022, 30 cities with a total of 16 million inhabitants will be served," Telefonica said.

Alongside its 5G deployment, the operator also plans to expand LTE coverage, building an extra 10,000 new sites next year with the aim of covering 99 percent of households by the end of 2020.

Telefonica said it expects this aggressive network expansion to increase annual revenue by at least 5 percent by the end of 2022, and improve its operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) margin.