France defies US pressure, will not ban Huawei from 5G

Huawei has scored another victory in the fight for its future in Europe, after France said it will not ban telcos from using its products.

"The government will not exclude anyone. We are not following the position of the United States," said Agnes Pannier-Runacher, a junior economy minister, in a Reuters report. "We will proceed on a case-by-case basis."

Case-by-case apparently means that national security risks will be taken into consideration when the likes of Orange, SFR, Bouygues and Free apply for permission to deploy 5G.

This is an important development in France, because regulator Arcep has finally gotten round to publishing the T&Cs of its long-awaited mid-band 5G auction.

310 MHz of 3.4-3.8-GHz spectrum is up for grabs. Four 50-MHz blocks – one for each telco – will be offered for sale at a fixed price, but will come with coverage obligations. The remaining 110 MHz will be auctioned off in 10 MHz chunks.

Arcep president Sébastien Soriano said in a report by Le Figaro that the minimum price for all 310 MHz should not be more than €1.5 billion. This will give operators hope that the final price for frequencies will be considerably lower than that paid by operators in Germany and Italy.

The decision by France not to ban Huawei from 5G networks follows a similar move by Germany's telco and infosec watchdogs, which, rather than exclude Huawei, are instead consulting on tighter security requirements for 5G networks.

It's also another one in the eye for the Trump administration. While the US has always been fairly isolated in its aversion to Huawei, its faltering diplomatic effort to pressure allies into banning the Chinese kit maker from 5G has left it looking more isolated than ever.