Shareholders tell Zuckerberg, "You can't be both CEO and Chairman of Facebook"

The shareholder unrest is intensifying even as Mark Zuckerberg finds himself faced with yet another legal action. After spending months combing through some 80,000 pages of internal Facebook emails and other documentation that were obtained as part of earlier court action, a coterie of US advertisers have initiated a lawsuit against Facebook alleging that the company has been deliberately and systematically duping their members by overstating the average viewing time that Facebook subscribers spend watching advertising videos on the social media site.

The suit relates to 2016, when, it is alleged, the viewing figures were exaggerated by between 100 per cent and 900 per cent before they were reported to the advertisers who were paying for their broadcasting and distribution.

The Wall Street Journal broke the story about the 100 per cent to 900 per cent figures cited in the lawsuit and it is notable that they are massively higher than the 60 per cent to 80 percent exaggeration in viewing time figures that Facebook eventually admitted to a couple of years ago.

The plaintiffs allege that Facebook knew all about the 'discrepancies' in the video viewing figures as far back as the beginning of 2015 but had decided 'recklessly' not to tell shareholders until over a year later. Furthermore, the suit alleges that Facebook had never fully audited its advertising video viewing statistics and that when the 'discrepancies' were revealed, the the company implemented a "no PR" programme to keep the scandal as quiet as possible.

The lawsuit stares, “The wide disparity between the actual average viewership and Facebook’s reported metrics should have been corrected immediately, but Facebook severely understaffed the engineering team in charge of fixing errors - employing as few as two engineers - and this led to long delays before errors were fully investigated and corrected.”

In response, and as might be expected, Facebook has issued a statement saying,"This lawsuit is without merit and we've filed a motion to dismiss these claims of fraud. Suggestions that we in any way tried to hide this issue from our partners are false. We told our customers about the error when we discovered it and updated our help centre to explain the issue."