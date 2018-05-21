Where is it? Brits get half the Internet access speed they pay for

The UK is rightly renowned and reviled as the land of the shameless rip-off. From train fares to the cost of gas. electricity, water, cinema seats and the price of a pint, and in so many other aspects of daily life, Brits are routinely and cynically gouged and exploited and amongst the very worst of the exploiters are Internet Service Providers.

For many, many years now toothless and supine telco and advertising regulators have sat back and allowed ISPs to get away with claiming that UK households can routinely take advantage of wildly fanciful and downright in-you-face misleading claims about broadband access speeds that bear no relation whatsoever to reality.

It's a con and a disgrace and various authorities have, for no appreciable reason given the depth of feeling the exploitation fosters and the huge number of complaints subscribers make, time after time after time kicked the issue down the road and into the long grass in the hope that it will go away and be forgotten about. Well, its won't be.

The latest organisation to weigh-in to support the put-upon residential subscriber is the highly influential and long-established "Which", the brand name of the UK's Consumer Association. In a new report Which reveals that huge numbers of UK households get less than 50 per cent of the broadband access speeds they are paying for.

The Which report his highly pertinent and exquisitely timely. In two day's time (on May 23) the ISPs face a new legal hurdle. Thereafter the companies will be unable any longer to advertise and claim to provide ludicrously inflated "up to" access speeds unless that speed can be proved to be received by at least 50 per cent of the subscriber base. OK, it's not much of a hurdle and one that most providers will be able to negotiate easily enough with a quick Fred Astaire-like pirouette but it's better than a poke in the eye with a burnt stick.

Alex Neill, managing director of Home Services at Which commented, "This change in the rules is good news for customers who have been continuously let down by unrealistic adverts and broadband speeds that won't ever live up to expectations. We know that speed and reliability of service really matter to customers and we will be keeping a close eye on providers to make sure they follow these new rules and finally deliver the service that people pay for."

The new rules imposed by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) come after research showed that many domestic Internet subscribers had been "materially misled" by the speed claims trumpeted in ISP advertising. As things stand (and for the next 48 hours or so) the headline top "up to" speeds claimed by ISPs need apply in reality to just 10 per cent of customers. It has long been a cynical joke ruthlessly exploited by even more cynical service providers cocking a snook at regulators as they rake in the cash for services that cannot be provided at the speeds claimed.

And it must be said that although they are better than nothing the ASA'a rulings and recommendations are milque toast stuff - weak and watery pap. For example, it would be easy for ISPs to include meaningful speed checking facilities for domestic subscribers to access and use to determine when and if they are getting the speed of service they are paying for but all the advertising standards body has done is to recommend that such facilities "should be" promoted in advertising "wherever possible". Why the hell shouldn't it be possible? Of course it's possible. You write the ad and publish it. End of. All this does is give unscrupulous ISPs wriggle room to continue to overcharge for speeds they know full well they cannot provide to their total subscriber base. Pathetic.

Meanwhile, the Which report (based on a survey of 235,000 users of Consumer Association's own broadband speed checker app shows that subscribers on what ISP's claim to be a 38Mbps service actually received average speeds of 19Mbps, what is actually worse, given the blandishments and costs involved, consumers signed-up to so-called "super-fast" deals of up to 200Mbps were, on average getting just 52Mbps.