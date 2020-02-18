Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica hope blockchain will ease roaming headaches

Orange, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom and its T-Mobile US unit are testing whether a blockchain can be used to generate and sign inter-operator roaming discount agreements.

Under the current system, agreements have to be drafted, signed and manually implemented, explained Deutsche Telekom. The hope is that by using a blockchain – Hyperledger in this case – those processes can be automated.

The reason why a blockchain is useful in this scenario, apart from automation offered by smart contracts, is because of its role as a neutral intermediary trusted by both sides of a transaction. It authenticates both parties and facilitates the transfer – whether that's information or money, or whatever – between the two without either side having to put their faith in the other.

"This innovative development provides a new layer of trust, as the agreed-upon terms cannot be subsequently changed or tampered with," said Deutsche Telekom. "In addition, it allows a holistic, analytic view of agreements, enabling further automation of the roaming wholesale workflow in the future, for example settlement processes between operators."

There are other ways of doing this, but a blockchain doesn't need the same degree of administration that a traditional middleman does, so in theory it offers greater efficiency and lower cost.

Efficiency and cost is becoming increasingly important to roaming.

The introduction of roam like at home offers, and the abolishment of roaming fees in the EU, resulted in declining international roaming revenue. Juniper Research last year predicted that overall roaming revenue will remain flat at $51 billion per year for the next four years. This is despite a continuing rise in the number of international travellers.