NTT Docomo, Accenture pitch global trust platform

In a world that increasingly seems to be the playground of cyber criminals that can steal and use digital assets almost at will, NTT Docomo Global, the international arm of Japan’s leading mobile operator, has teamed up with technology services giant Accenture for what they believe is a trustworthy digital platform they’ve been cooking up for more than a year already – the Universal Wallet Infrastructure (UWI).

The UWI is not itself a digital wallet but rather a secure, interoperable, universal platform that can connect digital assets and act as a trusted system for interactions, such as the sharing of digital identities, money and more.

UWI has been developed using the “principles of Web3, a decentralised vision of the internet where users have greater control over their data and interactions” – in essence, a distributed digital system very much like a blockchain that, the partners claim, can enable a “single source of truth” for people’s digital assets.

While NTT Docomo Global and Accenture suggest in their latest announcement that this is something new, they have in fact been collaborating on it for some time already. The partners have developed a set of tools and services (such as wallet and data verifications systems, APIs, data infrastructure and agentic AI networks) that can be used by enterprises to “issue, verify and manage credentials and tokens across digital identity, money, assets and documents – ensuring seamless interoperability across enterprises, governments, industries, and geographies. This advances innovation, safeguards user consent and opens new revenue streams while meeting regulatory standards,” note the duo.

They add: “As the global economy becomes more digital and AI powered, individuals are demanding greater transparency, control and trust in how their data is used, while organisations are being challenged to capitalise on the potential of data and AI to minimise risk, introduce efficiencies and increase resilience. Organisations need to reassess current data architectures and explore decentralised approaches that unshackle them from central systems to significantly increase the utility of data.

UWI addresses these challenges by bridging today’s fragmented, siloed systems with decentralised technologies for secure, trusted, real-time data exchange and seamless coordination among partners, while enabling AI at the edge to deliver real-time, personalised services.”

Hiroki Kuriyama, president and CEO at NTT Docomo Global, which was established in mid-2024 to expand the Japanese mobile operator’s global presence “by creating new lifestyles worldwide through advanced mobile technologies”, stated: “We are creating a new social infrastructure built on the core values of trust and interoperability… As digital IDs and electronic credentials gain momentum across borders, ensuring interoperability and reliability has become critical. By combining Accenture’s deep expertise with our proven strengths, we will deliver secure, compliant and convenient digital experiences for businesses and individuals. Looking ahead to an AI-driven era, we aim to enable verifiable authentication and innovative trust models globally, creating transformative digital experiences.“

Atsushi Egawa, chairman of Accenture, Japan, and co-CEO of the company’s Asia Pacific division, added: “Trust in how data is used has never been more critical. By combining our deep experience in technology strategy, data and AI with NTT Docomo Global’s proven strengths in network infrastructure operations and advanced internet technologies, we’re creating a foundation for growth and innovation that drives business success through enhanced customer trust. This collaboration paves the way for new AI-powered experiences that revolutionise how businesses and customers connect.”

There’s little doubt that such a platform has potential, but whether or not it can gain the traction required to become the de facto trusted global digital identity and data interaction platform in a world dominated by US big tech players, such as Google and Microsoft, remains to be seen.

