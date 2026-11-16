The week in AI-native telco (7-13 Nov 2026)

Job reductions driven by AI automation, strategic manoeuvres by major European telcos and autonomous networking deployments shaped the week’s agenda for telecom operators and their suppliers.

Here are the main developments from the seven days that ended on Friday 13 Nov…

Only days after the UK’s Virgin Media O2 announced plans to cut thousands of jobs and BT provided an update on its headcount reductions, Vodafone Germany has announced it is “accelerating its transformation” by using more AI, simplifying its structure and targeting greater efficiencies. In this announcement (in German) the operator noted that it will “further integrate sales and customer service – for both residential and business customers” and deploy more automated processes to “enable faster resolution of customer requests, quicker development of products and services and a reduction in operating costs,” all of which will result in a headcount reduction of about 2,300 roles in the next two fiscal years. The operator, which is the largest single market in the Vodafone Group empire, noted: “Processes will be further automated. The use of AI will be expanded throughout the company. For example, AI will analyse network disruptions and develop solutions, create and manage advertising campaigns, and support colleagues in customer service. Processes will also be simplified and accelerated in other business areas. The structural changes and increased use of AI will also lead to savings in material, operating and personnel costs… Digital customer channels are being expanded to improve customer experience and loyalty. AI will reduce costs within the company and boost revenues in new business areas.” Some of the savings will be invested, as Vodafone Germany “is increasing its investments in AI, IT, fibre optics, digital services and digital customer channels,” it added.

Deutsche Telekom is moving quickly to capitalise on the high demand from enterprises for AI cloud services by investing €250m into the expansion of its AI factory facilities at Munich’s Tucherpark, where it will significantly increase the number of Nvidia GPUs deployed and boost the capacity of the datacentre to 20 megawatts (MW) from the current 12 MW. DT announced the €1bn AI factory in partnership with Nvidia a year ago, officially opened the facility in early February and, according to the telco, it sold out within months. As a result, DT has been planning the expansion for months already and has decided to add a third floor to the Tucherpark building and deploy more new-generation Nvidia GPUs, including Blackwell Ultra Generation (B300) processors. The operator claimed that the DT’s demand pipeline for its AI cloud, driven by demand from major users, such as Agile Robots, Daimler Truck, Siemens and the local-language AI research consortium and model developer Soofi (Sovereign Open Source Foundation Models), is full enough to merit the addition of six or seven floors. DT is also looking at its next AI factory move as it wants to maintain its pace of expansion and achieve meaningful scale. Its third phase could be an AI gigafactory – one of the planned seven European facilities that will receive EU funding and which would be deployed as part of a consortium, so not just by DT. Read the full story.

Telefónica says it is reaping the benefits of the ‘Transform & Grow’ strategy it introduced a year ago, as it has reported its largest earnings growth in a decade and grown its “key financial metrics… for the fourth consecutive quarter, at both real and constant exchange rates”. For the first nine months of 2026, the giant telco, which counts Spain, Brazil, Germany and the UK as its main markets, reported group revenues of €24.83bn, up by 2.8% compared with the same period in 2025, while its adjusted EBITDA hit €8.85bn, up by 4.6%, “the largest increase in the last decade”, the teco boasted. The operator’s chief operating officer, Emilio Gayo, noted that “AI is embedded across our strategic plan and is a key catalyst to improve customer experience, commercial performance, network automation and process efficiency.” The operator’s network automation efforts are already well underway, and in its third-quarter report, the telco provided an update on its Autonomous Network Journey programme. Referencing the TM Forum’s six-step autonomous network (AN) levels taxonomy, the company noted that “Level 4 use cases are already in full operation, progressing to global average of autonomy for 2028 (Level 3.75).” Telefónica stated that it is making progress “towards the industrialisation of AI through service-centric operations, multi-agent architectures and governed closed loops. These reinforce autonomy as a strategic lever for increasing efficiency, resilience and the quality-of-service delivery.” Read the full story.

After several years of corporate transformation that included a number of major M&A deals, Telecom Italia (TIM) now faces a more certain future as part of the Poste Italiane empire following the official completion of the €11.35bn takeover deal on 30 September. But there will still be many more changes in the coming months as Poste Italiane seeks to make the most of Telecom Italia’s assets to further improve its financial performance and position itself at the heart of the digital sovereign services sector in Italy. While a full post-integration industrial strategy is yet to be presented – that will come in the first quarter of next year – Poste Italiane is already kickstarting new initiatives, particularly those related to the development of sovereign AI infrastructure and services. Those early moves were communicated as both Poste Italiane and Telecom Italia reported their respective third-quarter financials. Read the full story.

Orange is aiming to lure its rivals’ customers, as well as provide an enhanced service to its existing mobile users in France, with the launch of Orange IAs, a “free service, available to everyone, providing access to leading AI models”, such as Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini, Mistral and OpenAI’s GPT. “Available free of charge to all individual users, whether they are Orange customers or customers of another operator, the service enables users to select the model they wish to use, be guided towards the one best suited to their needs, or compare several responses. A single account and shared conversation history make it easy to move from one model to another,” noted Orange in this announcement. The Orange IAs service is available to the mobile customers of Orange and Sosh (the telco’s digital-only low-cost mobile service in France) via two new “super apps” simply called Orange and Sosh, which allow users to access all their main services (plan management, bills, usage and devices, as well as email, TV, news and cybersecurity services) via a single app. Orange and Sosh customers can also access a premium service (for €10 per month), Orange IAs Plus, which “provides access to more advanced models, higher-quality image generation, document analysis for files of up to 20 Mbytes, and telephone support from Orange IAs specialists. Customers can monitor their usage in real time through a dedicated gauge, view an estimate of the carbon impact of their usage, and activate Eco mode, which automatically selects the AI model with the lowest CO₂ emissions.” Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange France, stated: “With the new Orange and Sosh super apps, we are creating far more than a gateway to our services. These next-generation apps, open to all individual users, bring together the essentials of digital life and enable people to discover multiple artificial intelligence models. Our ambition is to ensure that everyone can easily find the service or AI that is right for them, and make it their own at their own pace, with Orange’s support.”

KDDI has picked Ciena’s Blue Planet to help with its network modernisation programme and to help introduce autonomous operations. The Japanese operator, which has almost 73 million mobile customers, will leverage Blue Planet’s cloud-native automation portfolio as it expands AI-driven operations throughout its network. The deployment, which will start with the telco’s fixed network and be expanded to its mobile network starting in 2028, is being delivered in collaboration with Accenture, as KDDI looks to build a scalable, operational foundation that brings together network inventory, orchestration, assurance optimisation and agentic AI around a single, trusted source of operational data. KDDI and Accenture will work alongside Blue Planet to configure and deploy automation capabilities, resource adapters, workflows and AI agents on the Blue Planet platform “tailored to the requirements of Japan’s network environments and multivendor ecosystem,” noted the vendor. “This collaboration will apply reusable automation frameworks while establishing the data models, integrations and governance required to support trusted AI-driven operations at scale,” it added. Toshio Kato, general manager of the advanced platform development division at KDDI, stated: “KDDI is committed to shaping and leading the future of intelligent, autonomous networks. We want to scale AI operations safely, bearing in mind the unique requirements of Japan’s network environment, and this standardised model with Accenture and Blue Planet gives us the confidence to continue our AI momentum at scale.” The deployment follows a six-month trial conducted by KDDI and Accenture in a laboratory environment, in which the two partners validated the AI capabilities of Blue Planet’s AI Studio and its wider automation portfolio. Together, they tested a number of use cases, including natural language alarm search, closed-loop fault remediation and AI-driven alarm prioritisation.

One New Zealand has expanded its partnership with Nokia in an agreement that will see the Kiwi telco deploy Nokia’s Assurance Centre and Autonomous Networks Data Suite as part of its network upgrades. The aim is to build a “stronger foundation for predictive, data-driven operations”, explained One NZ’s chief technology officer, Sharina Nisha, in a press release. The operator will use the Assurance Suite to ingest and correlate multiple datasets from across the network, subscriber, service and security domains to trigger autonomous processes. This, according to Nokia, will help the telco predict and resolve potential issues. It will also use Nokia’s Data Suite to catalogue network data for network automation solutions, which will help One NZ to better anticipate network conditions and adjust them more quickly. The partnership builds on the Finnish vendor’s existing relationship with One NZ, following One NZ’s deployment of Nokia’s Unified Inventory and Orchestration Centre in 2025. “The ambition for autonomous networks is no longer simply to automate more tasks. It is to enable networks to sense changing conditions, make trusted decisions and act at machine speed,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, head of autonomous networks at Nokia.

Nokia’s Federal Solutions unit has been awarded a contract under the US Department of War (DoW)’s Real-World Application Prototyping for ISAC Demonstration (Rapid) project to figure out how 5G and 6G infrastructure can best be used for the detection and tracking of objects (mainly, we imagine, drones). Under the contract, Nokia Federal Solutions will “develop, build and test integrated sensing and communications (ISAC) capabilities and demonstrate an end-to-end solution for the DoW’s Rapid project,” which is being managed by the FutureG Office within the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, or OUSW(R&E). The project will aim to demonstrate “how 5G and future 6G networks can be leveraged to improve threat detection and situational awareness, helping protect critical infrastructure against emerging threats”. Built on Nokia’s AI-RAN platform, which is underpinned by Nvidia technology, the project will “integrate Nokia and third-party applications for sensing and spectrum threat awareness,” noted Nokia. “It will combine multiple sensing modalities and sensor fusion to help provide a more comprehensive picture of potential unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats.” Subcontractors supporting the effort include Nokia affiliates, Texas Tech University, DeepSig, Hidden Level and Future Technologies. Steve Vogelsang, CTO at Nokia Federal Solutions, stated: “The unmanned system threat is real. Integrated sensing and communications provides the opportunity to help protect critical infrastructure by leveraging the existing cellular networks to identify the threat. This project, in partnership with the Department of War, is helping to advance the technology and the ecosystem to make that a reality.”

Vodafone Qatar has struck a memorandum of understanding with general-purpose robotics firm Agibot to explore the development of embodied AI robotics solutions for the public, enterprise and education sectors. Vodafone Qatar’s chief operating officer, Baran Yurdagul, signed the MoU alongside Agibot’s Qatar general manager, Vera Liu, as part of Mobile World Congress Doha, which is taking place this week in Qatari capital. The agreement sees both companies team up to assess how Vodafone’s connectivity solutions can support the rollout of Agibot’s robotic solutions in Qatar, as reported by the Qatar News Agency. Shanghai-headquartered Agibot develops foundation models, data infrastructure, simulation and hardware for humanoid, quadruped and dexterous robots, as well as automated commercial cleaning solutions. Earlier this year, the company saw its twenty-thousandth general-purpose robot roll off the production line.

As expectations grow for the capabilities of physical AI, the R&D engine room at Japan’s NTT Group has “developed technology that enables robots to predict and evaluate the likelihood of load collapse or object drops across multiple candidate actions before moving, and then select an action likely to succeed,” the operator announced. “As a foundation for physical AI, NTT developed a world model that explicitly handles physical quantities, such as an object’s mass, orientation and velocity, and predicts changes in state based on equations of motion. By integrating a proprietary ‘physics control adapter’ into a video-generation model, the technology predicts interactions between objects, including load collapse and drops, with high accuracy.” In news that will interest regular travellers, NTT said the “first envisioned application is the automated loading and unloading of airport baggage with varying shapes and weights”. The operator plans to advance field trials in collaboration with Mujin, before expanding the technology to physical AI applications across logistics and warehousing, manufacturing, construction and retail.

A new report from the GSMA claims businesses expect to invest around 19% of their digital transformation spending in AI but 5G connectivity remains a priority, with devices and custom networks taking up around 16% of such spending. The Global Digital Transformation Survey 2026 found that enterprise decision-makers expect to spend around 9.6% of their revenues on transformation between 2026 and 2032, highlighting that there is a big opportunity for telecom operators. But they also anticipate huge returns on this investment – an average of 207% of their spend, to be exact. This is despite the fact that seeing a return is complex, with only 6% of respondents saying they face zero implementation challenges. The cost of implementing digital transformation was identified by respondents as the biggest barrier, at 41%, followed by the challenge of integrating new systems into legacy systems (39%). Telecoms policy and regulation also affect enterprises’ ability to realise returns on their investment. Despite 61% of enterprises saying telecom policy and regulation supports digital transformation, some 24% have reported a negative impact on projects in the past 24 months. For the survey, the GSMA spoke to 6,342 enterprise decision-makers in 50 countries, across 10 sectors. Pablo Iacopino, head of research and commercial content at GSMA Intelligence, said: “Enterprises do not see AI, 5G, 6G and sovereignty as separate bets. They see one connected story about trust, resilience and return. They are backing AI with their budgets because they expect it to make them more secure and more efficient. They rely on 5G because it gives that AI a secure foundation to run on. And they are willing to pay extra for 6G and sovereign technology because trust and control matter as much as performance.”

Altius Link, a joint venture formed in 2023 by Japanese telco KDDI and IT firm Matsui, has launched its AI Voice Service, which “provides everything from the introduction of AI operators that can converse naturally with people and complete telephone answering tasks, to training and operation tailored to [a] company’s business needs”. It noted: “This service aims to transform the operational models of contact centres and customer support by leveraging the strengths of both AI and human operators in collaboration. Its goal is not simply to increase the AI ​​replacement rate but rather to achieve sustainable customer service and enhance the customer experience.” The launch builds on the collaborative concept for building and deploying AI contact centres announced in May 2026 by Altius Link, KDDI and AI-native voice agent developer Recho.

Cisco has clearly positioned itself well to benefit from the current AI investment cycle, with the networking, security and analytics giant reporting fiscal first-quarter revenues of $18.5bn, up by 24% year on year and better than expected, while its operating profit for the three months to 24 October 2026 leapt by 66% to $5.6bn. Cisco now expects full fiscal year revenues in the range of $74.8bn to $75.8bn, up from its previous range of $72.2bn to $73.4bn. CEO Chuck Robbins noted: “In Q1, we delivered the strongest revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share growth rates for Cisco in over 15 years. Organisations are turning to Cisco for our trusted, market-defining technology and our expertise to help them scale, secure and optimise their environments for the agentic AI era. We are in the very early stages of a multi-year networking supercycle, and we’re confident in our ability to continue capturing the multibillion-dollar opportunity it represents for Cisco.” The vendor also noted that it expects “AI infrastructure revenue from hyperscalers” to hit $9bn in this financial year (FY27), more than double the total for FY26.

- The staff, TelecomTV