Telia, Nokia form AI gigafactory alliance

Telia is the latest European telco to throw its hat into the AI gigafactory ring by forming a consortium with Nokia and three others – British neocloud Nscale, Finnish AI cloud provider Verda and Estonian power systems specialist Skeleton Technologies – that will bid for a share of the €10bn funds that the European Commission (EC) is set to pump into seven major AI infrastructure deployments in the European Union.

The move comes as Europe’s major digital infrastructure players decide how, or if, they will get involved with the EC’s plan to help develop sovereign AI infrastructure that will provide the region’s governments and enterprises with a local or regional source for their AI needs.

The EC’s plan revolves around the ‘mobilisation’ of €30bn in investments – up to €10bn from the EC and national public funding sources, and €20bn from the private companies involved in the successful bids. The deadlines for bids to be submitted are fast approaching – 3 December for large-scale facilities and 4 February 2027 for medium-sized facilities – with the winning bids set to be announced in the first half of next year and construction set to commence soon after.

A number of telcos are involved in various bids: Telefónica is heading up a consortium that includes the Spanish government and the Santander banking group; Orange and Iliad Group (via its Scaleway cloud division) are part of the AION consortium; Deutsche Telekom is considering a joint bid with partners but is still wary of the economics associated with the EC’s funding; and Vodafone Group has been linked to a potential bid in partnership with German construction firm Hochtief.

Now Telia has stepped up with its partners to form what they are calling the AI Gigafactory Northern (AIGF Northern) consortium, which aims to develop “trusted, distributed AI infrastructure through a federated, multi-site AI gigafactory across the Nordic and Baltic region” that will combine “large-scale AI computing infrastructure with sovereign cloud and AI platform services, high-capacity connectivity and decarbonised energy”.

The consortium members will also be supported by specialist R&D partners, namely the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, which specialises in quantum computing, semiconductors, physical AI and photonics, and Sweden’s largest technical university, the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, with which Telia and the telco’s AI infrastructure partner, investment firm Brookfield, recently forged a sovereign AI partnership.

The AIGF Northern consortium plans to distribute capacity across borders to “reduce concentration risk and strengthen the resilience of Europe’s AI ecosystem”. AIGF Northern will connect facilities in: Oulu, Finland; the Tallinn region in Estonia; Valmiera, Latvia; and a to-be-determined location in Sweden.

“Distributing capacity across these locations will allow the consortium to draw on multiple sources of decarbonised energy, expand computing infrastructure where capacity is available and reduce reliance on any single site or supplier. This approach will strengthen operational resilience and support cross-border expansion as European demand for AI grows,” noted the consortium in this announcement.

Telia, together with its systems integration subsidiary Telia Cygate, will “contribute expertise in connectivity, data transmission, infrastructure operations and sovereign cloud solutions, supporting the development of a federated, multi-country AI ecosystem,” explained the operator.

Anders Olsson, head of Telia Sweden, stated: “Our customers – and our continent – have a rapidly increasing need for scalable and sovereign AI services. To meet this need, Europe’s best must step up. Telia’s highly relevant skills in secure and resilient connectivity and systems integration, combined with our position as a trusted partner for businesses and societies, make us a natural fit for this ambitious consortium. We look forward to working together to create even more value for customers while helping to secure long-term European competitiveness and resilience.”

Taavi Madiberk, CEO and co-founder of Skeleton Technologies, stated: “Europe is stepping up its AI investment, but building lasting AI capacity requires more than compute alone. It also requires the energy and power infrastructure to support that compute efficiently, reliably and at scale, using technologies developed and manufactured in Europe. Northern Europe brings together many of the right conditions: abundant decarbonised electricity, strong engineering capabilities and an advanced industrial base. Skeleton contributes the power systems that ensure AI infrastructure doesn’t waste energy, places less strain on the grid, and gets more compute power from every GPU. The Northern AI Gigafactory is an opportunity to combine these strengths into real European AI capacity, industrial value creation and greater technological sovereignty.”

Mikko Hautala, chief geopolitical and government relations officer at Nokia, added: “Europe’s AI ambitions depend on infrastructure it can trust, control and scale. AIGF Northern brings together the connectivity, computing, cloud and energy capabilities needed to turn that ambition into reality. By linking strengths across borders, we can build a more resilient foundation for European innovation, competitiveness and technological sovereignty.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV