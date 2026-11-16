What’s up with… Millicom, MTN, AI investments

In today’s industry news roundup: Latin American operator Millicom looks set to make Peru its lucky thirteenth market; MTN is preparing to make another takeover bid for fellow South African operator Telkom SA; Gartner expects global AI spending to hit $4tn in 2027, with almost a quarter of that to be spent on AI servers; and much more!

Latin American operator Millicom has splashed out just over $1.7bn to acquire Entel Peru, the country’s second-largest mobile operator after América Móvil’s Claro, from Chilean holding company Almendral. “This transaction marks another important step in Millicom’s regional growth strategy and is expected to be funded through a combination of local financing and cash on hand,” the operator noted in this announcement. It added: “Upon completion, the acquisition would expand Millicom’s footprint to 13 markets and further advance its strategy of geographic diversification, increasing its presence in investment-grade economies. Peru, which holds investment-grade sovereign ratings from Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, offers a market of more than 34 million people and an attractive foundation for long-term growth in connectivity and digital services.” Entel Peru has about 10.5 million customers and annual revenues of around $1.25bn. Marcelo Benitez, CEO of Millicom, stated: “We are very excited about entering Peru, a great country with tremendous potential and an important new chapter in our growth journey across Latin America. Over the past few years, we have demonstrated our ability to successfully integrate new operations, improve customer experience and deliver strong financial results. We have a proven playbook built around our Double-E strategy: Delivering the best customer ‘experience’ with the greatest ‘efficiency’. We are confident in our ability to replicate that success in Peru. Entel Peru brings a strong network, loyal customers and a talented team. Together, we see a great opportunity to invest in connectivity, bring better services and greater value to Peruvian consumers and businesses, and contribute to the country’s digital development. Our focus remains the same: Disciplined execution, profitable growth and sustainable cash-flow generation. We look forward to welcoming the Entel Peru team to the Millicom family and building a successful future together.”

Pan-African telco MTN Group has relaunched its bid to buy fellow South African operator Telkom SA in a move that would combine two of the biggest operators in the country. According to a stock exchange announcement, MTN has opened early-stage discussions about a full takeover of Telkom SA in an all-cash affair, though the operator also wouldn’t rule out a cash-and-stock offering as an alternative. Telkom posted a nearly identical filing. This isn’t the first time the two companies have entered talks about a potential merger, with negotiations in 2022 abandoned reportedly over an exclusivity disagreement. Any deal would bring together MTN’s 38.7 million mobile customers with Telkom’s 25 million base to make it the biggest mobile provider in South Africa, surpassing Vodacom, which has around 46 million mobile subscribers. Both operators caveated their stock filing by pointing out that discussions were at an early stage, meaning there is no certainty a deal will be reached: Even if an M&A agreement is struck, it would likely be subject to regulatory scrutiny, given it would reduce the number of operators in the market down to two massive players, plus smaller competitors, such as Cell C and Rain.

This wasn’t MTN’s only stock market announcement, though, as the operator also requested an amended timeline for its takeover of IHS Towers. In its original filing, on 17 February 2026, MTN set an end date of 16 November for closing the takeover, but both parties have agreed to extend this until 17 December 2026 in order to “provide the parties with additional time to consummate the transaction”. MTN is buying out the 75% stake it does not already own in the towerco for $2.2bn.

And one more from MTN, as the telco has, at last, officially exited Syria after the country’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology announced that a legal settlement between the government and the telco has been finalised. The signing of official documents in Damascus brings to a close the protracted dispute that saw MTN abandon operations in Syria due to regulatory actions, asset confiscations and licence disputes with the previous Syrian regime. The settlement – which will see Zain Group step in to take up the licence and launch a new operator in Syria – was agreed earlier this year, but has now been signed, bringing an end to MTN’s operations in the country two decades after it first bought Investcom.

Worldwide spending on AI will increase by 47.5% to hit $4tn in 2027, according to new estimates from Gartner, with around 59% of this to be spent on AI infrastructure. The analyst firm is projecting that global spending on AI infrastructure will total around $2.4tn in 2027, up 53% on this year’s figures. “Faster-than-anticipated expansion of user requirements into scaling up inference workloads, coupled with increasingly compute-intensive training workloads, continues to increase spending on AI infrastructure globally,” said John-David Lovelock, distinguished VP analyst and chief of research at Gartner. Much of the spending will be on AI-optimised servers, which will become a near-$1tn sector itself in 2027, almost doubling from $527bn in 2026 to $957bn next year. AI services will also see a huge boom, up from $576bn in 2026 to $746bn in 2027. AI software rounds out the top-three spending categories, at $649bn (up from $258bn in 2026). This all comes as the generative-AI (GenAI) model market enters a period of “sustained expansion”, according to the snapshot, which Gartner released to tie in with its IT Symposium in Barcelona this week. GenAI spend will increase by 82% to $51bn in 2027, with foundation models continuing to dominate spending in this particular part of the AI market, accounting for 81% of that $51bn.

The radio access network (RAN) tech sector (hardware and software) was worth almost $9bn in the third quarter of this year, according to Omdia. In a note shared with TelecomTV, the research firm stated that while year-on-year sales in the European and North American markets were flat, sales in China continue to decline notably (at double-digit rates), now that the country’s telcos are way past the peak of their 5G investment cycles. However, there was “significant growth” in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China) and in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, as “emerging markets and Japan continue to drive growth”. Huawei is still the global market leader, ahead of Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE and Samsung, though Ericsson is the largest player if the Chinese market is excluded. The top-five operators account for about 95% of the total global RAN market. Omdia noted earlier this year that it expects to see single-digit growth in the global RAN market in 2026.

Still with Omdia… Global AI software revenues will exceed $200bn this year, double the 2024 levels, according to the research firm. Its latest Artificial Intelligence Software Market Forecasts report “identifies accelerating demand for both generative AI and agentic AI, prompting the largest upward revision to its semi-annual market outlook since the Covid-19 pandemic,” noted Omdia in this press release. “Generative AI revenue is now expected to grow by 139% in 2026, well ahead of earlier projections, as enterprises expand deployments of AI assistants, coding tools and embedded AI capabilities across business applications. Agentic AI, while still at an earlier stage of adoption, is expanding even faster from a smaller revenue base,” it added.

Deutsche Telekom and DE-CIX have struck an agreement that will allow small and medium-sized internet service providers (ISPs) and content networks to connect directly to DT’s network. The German internet exchange is also working with DT’s wholesale division to expand its connection in Frankfurt by adding two additional 400 gigabit Ethernet ports, with technical implementation already underway. The move means the internet exchange’s new and existing customers will be able to combine Deutsche Telekom’s connectivity services with other offerings from DE-CIX, while the partnership will provide an additional sales channel for DT. DE-CIX will handle sales and aggregates demanded by its customers. “We want to reach even more small internet and content providers with our connectivity offering. With DE-CIX, we’re gaining a partner who can integrate our services within its own portfolio,” said Dr Alexandra Heidel, VP of internet and content at T Wholesale. The offering is being aimed at small and medium-sized providers in particular, according to De-CIX. “We are expanding our offering to include an additional connectivity option to the Telekom network. Our customers can use their existing DE-CIX connection and combine the connectivity with other services from our portfolio,” noted Dr Thomas King, CTO at DE-CIX.

Satellite provider SES has agreed to expand its learning partnership with the United Nations telco agency, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), to connect 30 schools across four African countries. The Partner2Connect initiative uses SES satellite capabilities to provide connectivity and digital learning opportunities to between 20,000 and 30,000 students at schools in Malawi, Burundi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, by the end of the year. It is part of a wider collaboration between the ITU and SES, which sees the satellite firm expand connectivity to more than 100 schools located in underserved communities across the globe. The partnership goes beyond just connectivity, with the ITU Development Bureau also providing access to digital resources for teachers and students in these communities. “Digital inclusion depends on more than reaching remote locations. It requires partners that can translate commitments into connectivity that communities can use and build on,” said Jean-Philippe Gillet, president of the fixed data vertical at SES. “By working with the ITU to connect schools across these four countries, we are helping educators and students in underserved communities access digital learning resources while building a foundation for broader participation in the digital economy.”

– The staff, TelecomTV