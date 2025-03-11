KDDI, Samsung team up on AI-enhanced 6G RAN

Despite multiple ongoing challenges related to the efficiency and optimisation of existing 5G and 4G cellular networks, telecom sector companies are increasingly focusing R&D resources on next-generation wireless network architectures that could help telcos to achieve challenging optimisation goals in the 6G era: With that in mind, Japan’s KDDI and South Korea’s Samsung have agreed to jointly research some particular ways in which AI could enable the deployment of innovative next-generation mobile networks.

Specifically, KDDI and Samsung are focusing their efforts on the use of AI in multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) radio unit deployments.

MIMO radios deliver enhanced transmission speeds and broader coverage as they integrate multiple antennas to transmit and receive data, and are already widely used in current mobile networks in traditional single cell deployments.

KDDI and Samsung are exploring the potential of AI to “optimise the design and operation” of distributed MIMO (D-MIMO) architectures that encompass multiple cells – an approach that, in theory, improves performance in “coverage boundary areas” (at the edge of a cell) and in a wireless network overall. The diagram, below, shows in a simplistic way how multiple D-MIMO cells interact with each other and with end user devices.

“I anticipate that our research collaboration will highlight the critical role of AI and D-MIMO in developing a user-centric network that delivers exceptional wireless quality across the target area, ultimately creating new value in 6G,” stated Hajime Nakamura, president and CEO of KDDI Research in this announcement.

Samsung is already heavily involved with the integration of AI into wireless devices (its smartphones, for example) and into virtualised radio access network (vRAN) and Open RAN architectures, and was one of the founding members of the AI-RAN Alliance which was unveiled a year ago at MWC24 (and which was very active at the recent MWC25 event in Barcelona). KDDI and Samsung are already well known to each other, of course: The Japanese operator selected Samsung to be its key technology partner as it ramps up its Open RAN rollout this year.

The vendor has also been exploring 6G (or “beyond 5G” as it is sometimes called) for years already, having issued its first 6G whitepaper in 2020, another in 2022 (focused on spectrum requirements) and another on AI-native and sustainable communication in February this year. It also has a number of 6G collaborations, including one with Princeton University in New Jersey, US, which in 2023 established the NextG Initiative.

Not everyone in the industry is enthusiastic about pouring valuable resources into 6G at this stage, though – see Top telecom sector execs split over 6G – report.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV