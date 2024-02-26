AI-RAN Alliance launches at #MWC24

Vasishta noted that the “goal of the alliance is to enable investigation in… those three areas and to [develop] some use cases, to enable whitepapers, blueprints, best practice documents, guidelines and recommendations” and feed those into the existing standards organisations. “The alliance is here really to explore and develop various use cases to solve some of these very complex challenges. It needs an ecosystem and it needs all layers in this ecosystem to work together… One of the biggest challenges has been the availability of data. AI requires data in order to really be effective and the data availability has been somewhat restricted, even though the data collection [capabilities] are there. So what we really want to do is now create an environment where data can be shared and datasets can be provided to enable the AI to be more efficient.” The alliance will also provide the facilities and capabilities for testing and verifying the blueprints.

The proposition – running a network that is more efficient and multifunctional, and enables the provision of new services – sounds like one that no network operator could ignore or turn away. Indeed, operators are already interested in how to move on from the current architecture and operating models: BT has spotted what SoftBank is doing with Nvidia and the UK operator’s director of network and spectrum strategy, Mark Henry, noted during a recent (but separate) media briefing that BT has invested a lot of capex into a network that only does one thing and is most often under-utilised – see Nvidia is the one to watch at MWC24.

But of course it’s not that simple because, as ever, embracing an AI-RAN architecture would mean investing heavily once again and operators are just about wiped out by their fibre access and 5G investments and are now looking to get some returns on those investments before emptying their wallets again. And the kind of technology platforms needed for AI RAN will not come cheap, especially now when AI chips are in high demand and short supply.

But for the broader mobile operator community this isn’t a here-and-now, take-it-or-leave-it moment – this is a RAN architecture proposition for the future, though it’s something that needs to be considered and planned for starting now.

Nvidia is keen to get the conversation going because it has the technology to enable it and Arm is on board too because Nvidia’s Grace Hopper superchip is based on its designs. Nvidia is also busy making plans with the RAN system developers, such as Nokia and Ericsson. And this is why the likes of Intel and AMD are not involved in the alliance – this isn’t in their wheelhouse just yet.

Nvidia’s argument with regards to the cost is that this kind of architecture, running multiple RAN, application and AI workloads, is efficient and delivers the kind of total cost of ownership (TCO) and return on investment (RoI) models that the mobile operators have been missing up to now. And as BT’s Mark Henry noted recently, the current RAN networks are very costly and they only do one thing.

It’ll be interesting to see who else joins the alliance. There are only two operators at the moment and SoftBank’s presence, given its existing work with Nvidia, is no surprise. Junichi Miyakawa, president and CEO of SoftBank, noted in the announcement about the launch of the alliance: “The AI-RAN Alliance has been formed with the vision to spearhead the advancement of society through AI innovations, particularly from the telecom industry... We are committed to leading the shift from traditional communication infrastructure to AI-powered next-generation social infrastructure.”

Perhaps more notable, though, is the inclusion of T-Mobile: This points to how that particular operator might be thinking about its cloud RAN and 5G evolution plans. John Saw, the US operator’s CTO, noted: “AI is coming faster than even many of the most ambitious predictions. With our 5G network advantage, we’re in a unique position to capitalise on the opportunity. Developing an ecosystem of AI-based solutions for the design, engineering, and operation of our network and services, with so many category leaders in this alliance, is a powerful way to accomplish more than we could alone.”

The telecom sector has many alliances and lots of collaborations, many of which fade away over the years into obscurity. The AI-RAN Alliance looks like one that will have staying power because it’s focused on some very critical areas of potential development for the hundreds of mobile operators around the world that are trying to figure out the best ways to be more efficient, embrace AI and better deliver the services that customers want.

If the alliance members can come up with some blueprints that will please the CFOs as well as the CTOs, then it’ll be onto a winner.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV