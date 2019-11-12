German telcos partner to plug rural notspots, moan again about auction

Germany's big three operators have agreed in principle to build and share new mobile towers in a bid to meet rural coverage obligations. The deal also provided a fresh opportunity for them to complain about this year's 5G spectrum auction.

Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Vodafone have signed a letter of intent that, all being well, will see them coordinate the deployment of 6,000 new mobile sites in rural areas, and alongside roads, railway lines and inland waterways. New MNO 1&1 Drillisch has been invited to participate on the condition that it undertake an equal share of the network expansion.

Under the rules of this year's 5G auction, German telcos are required to cover 98 percent of households, and all major highways and train lines by 2022. No mean feat given the 2-GHz and 3.6-GHz band spectrum that went under the hammer in said auction doesn't exactly lend itself too well to long-range coverage.

"The coverage requirements imposed by the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) at the spectrum auction in 2019 call for investments worth billions of euros. The three mobile operators continue to express the view that the conditions imposed upon them are excessive and do not comply with applicable legislation," Deutsche Telekom said in a statement.

There is also the not-so-small matter of the €6.5 billion that German operators splurged on the spectrum itself. For its part, DT shelled out €2.17 billion for 2x20 MHz of 2-GHz spectrum and 90 MHz of 3.6-GHz spectrum. Last week, it cut its dividend to €0.60 per share from €0.70 last year, due in part to the high price it paid for the frequencies.

The telcos said by working together they expect to save a "significant amount of time and money" on their rollouts. The plan is that each operator sets up an equal number of sites, which can then be fitted with each operator's own antennas and equipment.

There is no word yet on how they intend to allocate different geographic areas to different partners. Deutsche Telekom said they aim to hammer out the finer details by spring 2020 at the latest, after which they can begin properly planning the network expansion.