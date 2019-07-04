5G network sharing the new normal as KDDI, Softbank ink deal

Going it alone in 5G is proving to be the exception to the rule, as more telcos buddy up to cut the cost of next-gen network deployment.

The latest example comes to us this week courtesy of Japanese telcos KDDI and Softbank. They have agreed to share sites to accelerate 5G rollout specifically in rural areas.

In a joint statement, KDDI and Softbank noted that with high and mid-band spectrum being used for 5G, more base stations are needed to provide sufficient coverage.

"More than ever before, carriers need to promote mutual infrastructure sharing to efficiently construct a network of 5G base stations," the telcos said.

It says something about how the economics of 5G deployment stack up – or don't stack up – that telcos in markets the world over are so willing to compartmentalise their rivalry and readily establish sharing agreements. Not for in-fill deployment, but for greenfield deployment.

In almost all cases, the dust has barely settled on a 5G spectrum auction before telcos have jumped into bed together.

With that in mind, I wonder how long it will be before German telcos, newly-embittered after bidding billions of euros on 5G frequencies, will consider partnering with one another?