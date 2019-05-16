TIM chief extends the olive branch of network sharing to Iliad

There must be something in the air this week, because telcos in multiple markets seem to be talking quite seriously about working with one another to improve mobile coverage.

CorCom on Wednesday quoted TIM chief executive Luigi Gubitosi as saying he'd be very happy to add upstart rival Iliad to his 5G partnership with Vodafone.

Struck in February, the operators agreed to share infrastructure so they can accelerate network deployment and reduce costs. They also expanded their existing passive infrastructure sharing deal to cover their entire nationwide footprint.

It emerged earlier this week that Iliad had petitioned Italian regulator Agcom to evaluate the impact that TIM and Vodafone's arrangement could have on competition, expressing concern that it could distort the market.

"The architecture of the agreement is open and we would like it if other operators participated," said Gubitosi on Wednesday. "If Iliad wants to be part of the game with us, we will be pleased."

You don't have to look far to find an explanation for Gubitosi's rationale. The Italian 5G auction generated an eyebrow-raising €6.6 billion in bids. Operators need to get networks up and running quickly and efficiently if they want to start recouping that outlay.

TIM plans to launch 5G "between June and July", Gubitosi said. Its network-sharing deal with Vodafone is expected to be consummated in August.