TM Forum and IBC collaborate on broadcast use cases

Leading broadcast association IBC is collaborating with the TM Forum to investigate how to better support the use of telecoms networks and systems by the broadcast and entertainment industries. IBC members will be working on new projects within the TM Forum's Catalyst programme to develop the broadcasting use case as telcos look towards key vertical industries for 5G. Broadcasters have been using LTE – or experimenting with it – for some time. Yet we have yet to see widescale commercial broadcast applications that harness the network capabilities of cellular telecoms. However, the advent of 5G promises to improve synergies and provide better interconnection between the two industries, as broadcasters increasingly turn to smartphone consumption. In addition, the traditional broadcasters are looking at what the leading OTT content companies are providing and seeking to offer their own on demand services delivered via broadband.

Filmed at 5G World 2018, London, UK