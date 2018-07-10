Nokia and China Mobile sign €1 billion network transformation deal

It wasn’t just Audi that received some much needed political support from the German government in signing major deals with China (see yesterday’s LTE-V2X story here). Nokia has now announced that it had agreed a €1 billion, one year frame agreement to supply mobile, fixed, IP routing, optical transport, customer experience management technologies and operational support services to China Mobile.

Like the Audi and Huawei deal, the agreement signed at the fifth Sino-German Economic Forum, with the behind-the-scenes support of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. Why Germany? Because Nokia partnered with German industrial giant Siemens back in 2007 and ran Nokia Siemens Networks for a number of years (after Siemens pretty much gave up on telecoms) before folding the Networks operation into the parent company in 2013.

But it’s not just about providing vendor support for China Mobile's ongoing network transformation, the two companies have also agreed to collaborate to define the products and services that will enable the telcos to explore new opportunities in vertical markets. They have signed an MoU for research and testing of the AI and machine-learning capabilities of next-generation networks for the delivery of intelligent network optimization and radio resource management.

According to the China Daily newspaper, Li Keqiang suggested China and Germany should better align their innovation strategies in industries such as AI, smart manufacturing and autonomous driving, in order to reach bigger markets. According to Li in his keynote at the Forum, more than 2,000 Chinese and 7,000 German companies have invested in each other's markets.

It is worth remembering that Germany is China's largest trading partner in the European Union. Conversely, China is Germany’s most important trading partner outside Europe, with a trade volume of €186 billion.

Key Quote:

"This is a highly significant agreement with our longstanding partner that consolidates Nokia's position as a leading provider of next-generation technologies and services in China,” said Mike Wang, President of Nokia Shanghai Bell.

Original Press Release:

Nokia and China Mobile sign EUR 1 billion frame agreement