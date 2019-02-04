Downturn Alley: transformation means ICT can keep calm and carry on

Business spending on telecommunications and ICT in general will be caught in the usual spending squeeze as the global economy slows down, according to IDC. It projects that over the next five years a softening global economy will mean organisations will find it harder and harder to increase their technology budgets. But this time around the ITC budget will represent a Catch 22 for the finance director. It will be apparent that organisations’ way out of any downturn will be to actually increase their ICT spend with investments in artificial intelligence and data analytics, claims IDC analysts.

IDC forecasts worldwide ICT spending on hardware, software, services and telecoms will reach $4.6 trillion by 2022 - that’s an average growth rate of 4 per cent per year, they claim. Commercial customers will represent around 63.5 per cent of total spending by 2022 ($2.9 trillion), while consumers will still account for 36.5 per cent ($1.7 trillion).

IDC says, “Consumer spending growth will lag behind business and government spending due to increasing saturation in smartphones and tablets. The fastest growth over the forecast period will come from the professional services segment (7%), including cloud and digital service providers, which will account for a rapidly increasing share of overall tech spending thanks largely to the explosive growth of cloud infrastructure providers. Other fast-growing segments include media (+6%), banking (+5%), retail (+5%), and manufacturing (+5%), while the slowest growth in commercial technology budgets will come from federal government, followed by wholesale and construction firms.”