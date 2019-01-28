Huawei pushes IEEE Smart City Reference Architecture - wants ecosystem biodiversity

Jan 28, 2019 [Shenzhen, China, January 28, 2019] January 23-25, 2019, Huawei successfully hosted IEEE P2413 Working Group meeting in Shenzhen. At the meeting, Huawei submitted two types of proposals, describing capabilities that were architected to support video and converged communication, as well as the scenarios and requirements of smart city IoC, smart campus, and smart airport.

Liu Min, director of Huawei Enterprise BG Industry Solution, said at the opening of the meeting, "Huawei's vision is to bring the digital world to everyone, every family, every organization, and to build a smart world where everything is connected. Smart cities are becoming more and more popular， and this is clearly the way of the future. Leveraging innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things and Cloud Computing, the speed of development and adoption will continue to accelerate, and the Smart City industrial value chain will continue to expand exponentially. In the future, Smart Cities will make information more accessible and useful, improve service levels, and create a vibrant standards-based industrial ecosystem. "

Huawei believes that video capabilities will be widely used in all areas of Smart Cities. Video will become an indispensable data source. There will be more and more new video services in the future, and video standards are in urgent need of promotion. In response to the underlying support capabilities, video capabilities and converged communication capabilities of smart cities, Huawei has derived the corresponding system architecture by describing the requirements of video and converged communication related scenarios. Participants discussed the video analysis capability proposal in depth, and IEEE P2413 working group made a decision to send a Liaison Statement to Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF) to join forces in development of a standardized northbound interface based on an open protocol.

Another type of proposals elaborates on the three scenarios of smart city Intelligent Operation Center (IoC), smart park and smart airport, and then derives the corresponding Platform as a Service (PaaS) data platform requirements. The proposal submitted by Huawei was a base for fruitful discussions at the meeting and the content of the proposal was approved by the participants for the inclusion into the draft. Chairman Logvinov proposed that the next working group meeting should include a one-day Smart City Forum, with the goal of inviting city governments and companies working in this area to discuss the Smart City requirements and architectural needs.

Participators of the IEEE P2413 Shenzhen Meeting

To accelerate the fusion of technology and commerce we urgently need to grow the ecosystem and engage partners to demonstrate the value of Smart City applications, and the importance of a biodiverse ecosystem in building the unified platform. The first step is to build a basic platform to aggregate data and open up capabilities so that upper-layer applications can use these capabilities to provide industry applications quickly, agilely, and richly. So as to build a cloud-based service platform with an ecological form, truly help corporate customers, partners, and win-win in the process of digital transformation of the industry.