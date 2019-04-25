Why are Network security guidelines so often ignored?

A new survey and research report from Symphony Communications Services, the global, secure, cloud-based, communication and content sharing platform company, shows that a quarter of UK and US workers (well 24 per cent to be accurate) routinely connect to networks they know to be insecure and 25 per cent share confidential information across collaboration platforms such as Skype and Slack.

The Symphony survey was designed to determine how many workers deliberately ignore and flout established and proven IT guidelines and why. The answers are 1) a lot and 2) because pressure to get work done quickly means employees circumvent security because it is perceived a roadblock to expeditious work throughput.

Jonathan Christensen, Chief Experience Officer at Symphony Communications comments, "The classic trade-off is that the more the security, the more clunky and cumbersome the product becomes." He adds, "Remember that in a collaboration tool, all the information transmitted is business-critical. It can be everything from financial data, HR information through to customer account information so you want to protect it end-to-end."

Of course, there are solutions to these problems and, unsurprisingly, Symphony specialises in providing them and believes that companies don't need to be forced into making a potentially dangerous trade-off between maximising work flow and ignoring best-practice network security regimes. Christensen again, "Companies need to provide better tools so people can be more effective and when security professionals look for collaboration tools, they should ask vendors whether they offer end-to-end encryption and can administer the keys locally."

Those are particularly important points because the survey shows that many workers are simultaneously blasé and yet overly optimistic about the security of collaboration tools and platforms. An astonishing 93 per cent of UK and US respondents expressed complete confidence in the inherent security of comms and data passed over collaboration and messaging platforms whilst 84 per cent said they are fairly confident that the providers of collaboration tools and platforms cannot and do not have access to the data passing over and through the networks. Oh dear.