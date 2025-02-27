SK Telecom adds quantum to its AI mix with IonQ

South Korea’s SK Telecom (SKT) has upped the quantum-safe networking ante by striking a multi-faceted partnership with US quantum technology specialist IonQ with the aim of integrating its new partner’s technology with its AI infrastructure assets and AI applications.

“Quantum technology is not an option but a necessity for the advancement of AI,” said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom, which recently unveiled a new corporate structure that the company believes will enable it to capitalise on its primary growth opportunities of AI and communications services. “SK Telecom will continue to make proactive investments and foster strategic collaborations to establish itself as a leader in the AI field,” added the CEO.

SKT has long recognised the importance of quantum-safe networking and the potential of quantum computing, having invested initially in Swiss quantum-safe security solutions specialist ID Quantique in 2016 before taking a majority stake in it with a $65m investment in 2018.

Since then, the self-styled AI company has worked closely with ID Quantique on the development of quantum-safe networking capabilities and associated industry specifications – see



SK Telecom, IDQ et al form Quantum Alliance

SKT pushes for quantum-safe comms standards

SK Telecom leaps closer to the quantum technology era.

Now, though, SKT wants to take the next step in its quantum strategy and, to do that, has struck a deal with publicly traded IonQ that has two facets. First, there is a shareholding swap – IonQ gets SK Telecom’s stake in ID Quantique, while SKT gets IonQ stock. No values were disclosed – you can get more details on that transaction in this announcement.

The meat of the deal, though, is the technology collaboration that will involve SKT integrating IonQ’s quantum computing technology with its personal AI agent (PAA) services – including A. (A-DoT) and Aster (A*) – its AI datacentre (AIDC) infrastructure, GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) offering and edge AI deployments. “Additionally, SK Telecom aims to combine cryptography technologies, including quantum key distribution (QKD) and post-quantum cryptography (PQC), with IonQ’s technology to strengthen its AI business competitiveness,” added the telco.

The aim is to prepare the companies for what SKT describes as “the upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) quantum era” and to “collaborate on the future development of the AI and quantum industry. A technology that combines AI with quantum computers, which can process more data more quickly than traditional computers, is expected to yield optimised AI solutions faster and with lower power consumption compared to conventional methods,” noted SKT.

But the deal doesn’t mean it’s sidelining ID Quantique: “SK Telecom will continue its cooperation with IDQ in the quantum cryptography communication sector and plans to further strengthen its leadership in the quantum cryptography market in Korea through continuous joint technology and product development,” noted the operator.

The impact of quantum computing, including the development of quantum-safe networking technologies and services, is set to play a bigger role in the strategies of telecom sector companies in the coming years and we can expect to hear some developments during the upcoming MWC25 event in Barcelona. To keep up to date with the most important developments, check out TelecomTV’s dedicated quantum technology channel and Spotlight on 5G programme.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV