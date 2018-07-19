Apple hands control of Chinese subscriber iCloud data to China Telecom

China, already the country whose citizens endure the most all-encompassing and inescapable surveillance in the world, has just been gifted yet another way to keep it's beady eyes on all and sundry. The iCloud data belonging to Apple's China-based users has effectively been handed over to the Chinese government because all the texts, emails, pictures and videos of Chinese users of iCloud will henceforth be "managed" by the state-owned telco, China Telecom.

The news comes in the same week it was announced that Chinese police have been issued with high-tech sunglasses that incorporate a head-up facial recognition display and system. The Chinese government is in the process of rolling out a nationwide facial recognition system and is known to be working on algorithms that will alert the police if anyone surveilled is determined by the system to be in a bad or anti-social mood or might be contemplating committing a criminal offence.

They can then be "preventively arrested" before anything happens. Yes, the Orwellian nightmare of Thought Crime is almost upon us. It turns out that the movie "Minority Report" is a prescient documentary rather than a dystopian drama. Above all, don't frown or you'll find yourself in the slammer. Suffer from an excess of post-prandial gas and it could be the firing squad.

Last year Apple partnered with Chinese company "Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Development" to help run iCloud operations and services throughout the People's Republic. In due course (February this year in fact) Apple quietly announced that the data of Chinese iCloud users would be transferred, lock, stock and barrel, to new "state-of-the-art" data (and spying) centre in Guizhou province.

Tucked away in the statement was the news that Apple had also handed over the system's encryption keys. The company said it did so to comply with China's cybersecurity laws. When the story broke, Apple told the Reuters news agency that "While we advocated against iCloud being subject to these laws, we were ultimately unsuccessful." Yup, and you can bet they were as forceful in pressing their case as Donald Trump was earlier this week with Vladimir Putin as he rolled over and submitted to the alpha male.

So, now China Telecom's Tianyi Cloud subsidiary has signed a contract with Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Development to provide storage for iCloud China. This means the Chinese government will have easy and untrammelled access to the personal data and comms history of all iCloud subscribers in the entire country.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, is on public record as stating, many times over, that "privacy is a fundamental right". However, the reality seems to be that in the case of China that doesn't necessarily apply.

Prior to sending all the iCloud Chinese user data to Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Development, all iCloud encryption keys were very securely stored on servers in the US and were subject to US control and legislation. That is no longer the case. The iCloud servers are now, physically in China and no longer subject to US laws but are instead open to Chinese government pressure (backed up by wide ranging and potentially punitive Chinese legislation).