US regulator's broadband statistics: Rubbish in - Rubbish out - Rubbish throughout

In its conclusions the GAO report states that "limitations in [the] FCC’s existing process for collecting and reporting broadband data have led [the] FCC to overstate broadband access" despite the fact that the regulator itself has previously paid public cognisance to the need and importance to collect proper, standardised and uniform broadband data from ISPs and cablecos and to allow for quick and straightforward comparison across industry players.

Thus the GAO is instructing Ajit Pai, the current Chairman of the FCC, to make urgent changes in three key areas. He is specifically tasked with responsibility to devise new and much better mechanisms "for collecting and reporting accurate and complete data on broadband access specific to tribal lands", for the development of "a formal process to obtain tribal input on the accuracy of provider-submitted broadband data and, finally, to "obtain feedback from tribal stakeholders and providers on the effectiveness" of an outstanding but un-acted upon FCC commitment to ensure that representations from tribal are fully taken into account in matters of broadband and Internet access. In other words, 'The game's up and things are going to change - and not before time."

US ISPs and cablecos are past masters at obfuscation and self-serving léger de main, with the so-called "deep-dive detailed analysis" of their business interests at the level of the individual census point being a prime case in point. The "mistakes" and distortions that accrue as a result of these and other sharp and cynical practices are applied to stifle competition and keep service prices at stratospheric levels while, simultaneously, the vested interests claim that everything in the market is hunky-dory, competition is working and services are getting cheaper. They're not.

The GAO's remit was to report on broadband access in the Tribal Lands and it has duly done so. However, critics of the FCC will no doubt use the work to castigate the regulator for it's slipshod approach and apparent partiality towards big business at the expense of the consumer and competition across the entirety of the US. It's not as if the dismal progress being made in the sluggish traipse towards the FCC's own stated goal of making access to affordable broadband for all of the people of the US regardless of where they live a top priority isn't on the public and political agenda.

The outcry is growing and the US Congress is now on the FCC's case since the regulator produced and published a widely ridiculed and reviled nationwide broadband coverage map that owes little to reality because it was compiled from Form 477 data that is known to be dodgy and inaccurate.

As Senator John Tester, the Democratic Senator for Montana, told FCC Chairman Ajit Pai at a recent hearing, "The map stinks." It certainly does but that's not all that has a bad smell about it.

In a letter of August 22 this year, the FCC responded to the GAO's criticisms and requirements for change thus; "We have efforts underway to ensure that we collect the best possible data, and, indeed, we believe that we already have work in progress to address each of the the recommendations GAO advances. We will continue with the work underway and will re-double our efforts to close the digital divide for all Americans, including those on Tribal Lands." That shouldn't be difficult given that the current rate of work is taking place with due deference to and full compliance with the old Spanish concept of "mañana" - but without the sense of immediate urgency the word implies.

The letter from the FCC concludes with the trite sentiment that it "looks forward to working with GAO in future." You will be Mr. Pai, you will be.