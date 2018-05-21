UK telco EE selects Ericsson to improve customer experience

Ericsson has this morning announced that it has been selected by UK mobile operator EE (part of the BT Group) to deliver a next-generation customer experience management system based on Ericsson Expert Analytics. The multi-year agreement includes software, implementation services and IT Managed Support services. The solution will support multiple services, including 2G, 3G, 4G, VoLTE and VoWiFi, and is aimed at improving subscriber satisfaction, net promoter score, propensity to call and first call resolution rate.

“With Ericsson Expert Analytics supporting our new customer experience management capability, we will be better able to understand our customers’ experience in real-time, and the detailed insights provided will help us keep improving network quality,” said Dave Salam, EE Director of Mobility and Analytics.

Ericsson Expert Analytics will measure the perceived customer experience for each subscriber, providing actionable insights based on data collected in real-time from network elements and probes, as well as from operations and business support systems.

“This is another significant milestone in our relationship with EE and an important deal for us in the field of IT,” said Arun Bansal, SVP and Head of Market Area Europe and Latin America (a strange amalgamation if ever there was one) at Ericsson/ “The introduction of Ericsson Expert Analytics will enable more effective customer care and service operations, allowing EE to proactively resolve issues before they have an impact on subscriber satisfaction.”