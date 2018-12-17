ZephyrTel: Out of cowboy country and going hell for leather

Austin, Texas-headquartered ZephyrTel is a telco software company in an almighty hurry. It's only a few months old but the CEO and board claim they are building a world-class telco practice, from scratch, one (or more) acquisitions at a time. The aim is for ZephyrTel to be a billion dollar company in five years, so there's no lack of gung-ho ambition there.

Whether that ambition will be realised, time will tell, but it's off to quite a start. To date, four acquisitions have been made (three of them on the same day!) and several others are expected to be completed and added to ZephyrTel's portfolio over the course of the next few months.

PeerApp, Mobilogy and VoltDelta were acquired on July 12 and Vasona Networks on September 26. The PeerApp purchase provides ZepyrTel with a content delivery platform that enables mobile, cable and telecoms operators to cut their costs and accelerate the streaming video and other OTT content for local delivery whilst, simultaneously, increasing Quality of Experience for consumers.

Mobilogy is a mobile lifecycle solutions company that enables operators, retailers, buyback vendors and enterprises to provide enhanced customer experience, increase revenue, improve productivity, supplement security and reduce cost. It has delivery channels in bricks and mortar stores and is also a major presence online. Customers can access a suite of mobile lifecycle solutions including diagnostics, phone-to-phone content transfer, buyback, apploader and wipe. Mobilogy also offers monitoring, statistics and analysis of all mobile activities.

And then there's VoltDelta, which is a provider of virtual, scalable, secure multi-channel customer interaction contact centre solutions, smart automation and data-driven contact management in the cloud to enable improved customer care and reduced operating costs while Vasona Networks is a specialist in network performance and edge computing software for mobile operators.

ZephyrTel CEO Mike Shinya told TelecomTV, "We're building to provide a multi-solution and services proposition to the global telco industry and leading enterprises. The primary objective is to offer software and SaaS solutions from infrastructure right through to customer experience. We will also offer consultancy on both business strategy and technology execution. We already have a wide customer base that came as part and parcel of our recent acquisitions and our top line revenues are already hitting the US$53 million mark. Our plan is to ramp that to $100 million and more by Q2 of 2019 and onwards an upwards from there. We'll do that by investing ahead of the investment curve."