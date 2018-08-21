Net neutrality arguments rumble on: if the FCC abdicates, will the states take over?

It’s not over yet. Even in the dog days of mid August, the fightback against the FCC’s net neutrality rollback continues. A group of 22 US state attorneys general plus the District of Columbia (together representing nearly half the US states and, they like to point out, 165 million people - more than half the United States’ population) have just filed a lawsuit in a US appeals court to reinstate Obama’s net neutrality rules and to reject the administration’s efforts to ‘preempt’ states from imposing their own open internet rules in the absence of proper national ones.

The attorneys general aren’t alone. A clutch of internet companies and media and public and technology advocacy groups have filed a separate legal challenge yesterday to overturn the FCC rulemaking, including Mozilla, hitting on what many think is a persuasive argument against the rollback.

The thrust is that the ending of the rules without providing any backstop to protect net neutrality (which both the FCC and the big ISPs say they actually support), has left the consumers of the services open to harm and is therefore illegal. Protecting consumers is what the FCC is supposed to be about.

Also, they claim, in the absence of net neutrality protection, the FCC shouldn’t be able to ‘preempt’ state and local laws that set out to protect those consumers instead.