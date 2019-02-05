Has weed whacker Ajit Pai been caught out?

Things are bleak for FCC Chairman, Porkies Pai, as he looks forward to the next two years (at least) of butting heads with the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives; most of the net neutrality-supporting IT industry and its user communities; sundry public interest groups; not to mention various state governments looking to reinstate net neutrality.

What started out as his dream job under Trump - all that weed-whacking rollback of hated regulatory “overreach” - has now turned into a bit of a nightmare. Many of the things Porkies advanced now look more than likely to be undone by the next regime, and the things he’s half done - such as clamping down on so-called robo-calls - will eventually be done properly by the other side.

Worst of all, Pai has managed to REALLY upset a couple of key House chairmen - Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman, Mike Doyle (Democrats), both of whom exercise oversight on Pai’s regulatory activities and are singularly unimpressed by the way he and his commission have been conducting themselves.

The committee chairmen can’t directly overrule the FCC chairman in these matters but they can call him to account and highlight his missteps.

To that end they’ve just issued a joint open letter to the FCC chairman and have made it clear that they think he habitually acts in favour of big business rather than in the interests of the public whose interests he is supposed to be protecting.